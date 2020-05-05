RealPage Adds AI Chatbot to its 24/7 Virtual Leasing Office

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, has added an AI chatbot (click here to watch video) to its 24/7 Virtual Leasing Office. The chatbot, part of RealPage Contact Center 3.0, is designed to provide an additional communication option to customers who are working with limited or reduced onsite staffing without compromising the quality of their customer service or missing incoming leads.

RealPage’s chatbot includes Augmented Intelligence, delivering the highest quality AI by automatically warm-transferring a prospect to a live Contact Center agent if the request is outside the chatbot’s scope of support. Prospects also have the option to request a live agent at any time.

"This is the first AI product in our industry to incorporate what’s called Augmented Intelligence,” said Jon Pastor, SVP of Consumer Solutions at RealPage. "This means it’s engineered to complement rather than replace human intelligence, yet it’s smart enough to answer many questions without human involvement. It’s the only AI bot that has leasing agent calendar integration, allowing the prospect real-time access to pricing and floorplan availability, including the ability to self-schedule tours.”

"Like the rest of our 24/7 Virtual Leasing Office, this offering supports front office staff during these unprecedented times,” Pastor added. "It frees agents for high-value activities such as working directly with current residents while still capitalizing on the limited, precious lead flow that is coming in to the property.”

