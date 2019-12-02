Realogy Featured In RISMedia's December Cover Story

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the cover story in the December issue of RISMedia's Real Estate magazine. The feature article, "Redesigning Real Estate: How Ryan Schneider Is Transforming America's Largest Residential Real Estate Company," highlights how the company, led by the vision and efforts of CEO Ryan Schneider and his management team, is redesigning real estate to better meet the needs of real estate agents and franchisees and, ultimately, consumers.

"With change happening too fast to keep up with, trying to hold onto the real estate business as we know it could be a short road to demise. That's why, with six franchise residential real estate brands—Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran Group®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty®—and more than 300,000 affiliated agents within his purview, Realogy President and CEO Ryan Schneider is fast-tracking transformation at the country's largest provider of residential real estate services," writes RISMedia Executive Editor Maria Patterson.

In the article, Schneider, along with Realogy Franchise Group President and CEO John Peyton, NRT President and CEO and incoming Coldwell Banker CEO Ryan Gorman, and Realogy Head of Product and Innovation Simon Chen, explain the critical factors that are converging to drive positive change in the industry and the company. These include consumers valuing the expertise and assistance that real estate agents provide; the introduction of technology-based products and innovations that help consumers, real estate agents and franchisees have a better experience; and industry consolidation.

The magazine cover features a futuristic image of Schneider dialing up Realogy's leading brands, high-impact products and high-quality lead generation partnerships, including RealSure and TurnKey, which are designed to help the company win more listings, drive agent productivity, and grow and retain its agent base.

