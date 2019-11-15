Realogy expands exclusive benefits program to all affiliated real estate agents.

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced that beginning November 15, 2019, real estate agents affiliated with the company's U.S. franchise brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty®, will now have access to the SPARK Association of Real Estate Professionals, which provides agents with both personal and business benefits. Following the successful launch of SPARK to agents affiliated with Realogy's company-owned brokerages, the expansion comes during the 2020 Federal Open Enrollment period for Health Insurance, which runs from November 1 - December 15, 2019.

SPARK is a membership association that offers real estate agents a selection of personal and business benefits, including access to individual healthcare, disability insurance, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as auto and home insurance, identity theft protection, cyber and data breach insurance, human resources solutions, workers' compensation insurance and commercial property or building insurance. Additionally, SPARK offers members a slate of discounts and services, including complimentary access to FOREWARN™, an instant risk management, due diligence, and agent safety app. SPARK also provides members access to a benefits counselor who can help guide agents through the process of purchasing health insurance as well as other personal benefits like dental and vision insurance which are offered to members at association preferred rates. The counselors assist members to answer questions and help them find options that are right for them, their family and their business.

"We understand that many real estate agents find themselves without health insurance coverage because of limited options and high costs," said John Peyton, Realogy Franchise Group's president and CEO. "After seeing such a positive response when SPARK launched to agents affiliated with our company-owned offices, we're proud to offer this comprehensive benefits program to the more than 130,000 additional agents affiliated with Realogy's U.S. franchise brands. To help solve these issues and more, SPARK combines a variety of plans into one seamless experience tailored to their needs."

As independent contractors, real estate agents are unable to take advantage of benefits offered to traditional employees of an organization. Therefore, most agents are forced to pay out of pocket, and often at full market value, for the protection and assurances. SPARK has been designed as a membership association, which allows independent contractors the ability to leverage their collective power to enjoy personal and business benefits, along with the individualized service of a benefits counselor.

"SPARK is designed to support the independent real estate agent. Our members are our number one priority. We strive to provide best-in-class services and benefits that enhance our member's lives both on a personal and professional level. We look forward to working with all the Realogy brands and their agents to help support their successful careers as real estate professionals," said Scott Reid, National Membership director, SPARK Association of Real Estate Professionals.

SPARK was initially launched in September 2019 for agents affiliated with Realogy's company-owned brokerages, which operate under the Coldwell Banker®, Sotheby's International Realty®, Corcoran Group® and Citi Habitats® brands. Those agents have had the ability to sign up for benefits available under SPARK and can participate in the 2020 Federal Open Enrollment period that began November 1, 2019.

