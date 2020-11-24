SMI 10’464 -0.3%  SPI 12’957 -0.5%  Dow 29’591 1.1%  DAX 13’127 -0.1%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’463 -0.1%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’841 0.5%  Dollar 0.9127 0.0%  Öl 45.7 1.1% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
24.11.2020 00:44:00

REALM Purchases 57,967-SF Mixed-Use Property in Vista, CA

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM has purchased a 57,967 square-foot office, medical and restaurant property, known as Melrose Plaza, located in Vista, CA. This property is immediately adjacent to the 78 freeway on a large 5-acre site and is 97% occupied by community-focused tenants including Tri-City Medical, Exodus Healthcare, and Denny's. The Seller was represented by Jeff Abramson at Lee & Associates. The Melrose Plaza acquisition represents REALM's sixth transaction of 2020.

According to Travis King, REALM's founder and CEO: "The Melrose Plaza acquisition provides an outstanding opportunity to acquire a well-located property with significant embedded value that has not traded in over 40 years."

REALM is a preeminent private wealth real estate platform, providing direct real estate investments to family offices, RIAs and private banks. REALM aims to unlock embedded value and generate durable cash flow from commercial real estate spanning all property types. Headquartered in Solana Beach, California, REALM is led by a team of seasoned commercial real estate experts with more than $3.2 billion of transactional experience spanning 25 years.

www.REALMLP.com

For more information, please email Travis King, Chief Executive Officer, at tking@realmlp.com.

Related Images

image1.png

aerial-melrose-plaza.jpg
Aerial - Melrose Plaza

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realm-purchases-57-967-sf-mixed-use-property-in-vista-ca-301179286.html

SOURCE REALM

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 83.70
2.25 %
CS Group 11.41
2.24 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.00
1.90 %
UBS Group 13.30
1.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 407.00
1.45 %
Roche Hldg G 302.15
-0.84 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
-1.21 %
Sika 234.40
-1.43 %
Givaudan 3’607.00
-1.50 %
Nestle 101.46
-2.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.11.20
Vontobel: E-Sports & Gaming - der nächste Profisport?
23.11.20
A Vaccine"s Six Points of Economic Impact
23.11.20
SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
23.11.20
Daily Markets: SMI – In luftigen Höhen / Visa – Korrektur trifft auf Unterstützung
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer, Regeneron-Papier fester: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Regeneron
Analyst: Offene Fragen bei McDonald's Beyond Meat Deal verschrecken Anleger

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst fester -- SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
Die Hoffnung auf einen bald verfügbaren Coronavirus-Impfstoff sorgte zu Wochenbeginn an der Wall Street für eine freundliche Tendenz. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche unter dem Schlusskurs von Freitag. Der deutsche Leitindex gab sein Kursplus vollständig ab. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit