17.06.2019 10:07:00

Realhub Adds New Team Members Prior to Re-launch

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realhub.com previously the most visited online real estate platform, in business since 1998, announced the addition of several new team members including Bill Coffman and Harrison Turner.

The globally recognized Realhub brand was an early pioneer in online real estate with the first to launch key features like guided tours, home data aggregation and related services including home values about 20 years back. The new iteration of Realhub services will make it far more efficient for Realtors to acquire customers from foreign countries.

According to Realhub's Chief Executive Officer, Steve Chainani, "Realhub builds upon a simple premise that the world is getting increasingly globalized. The cross border residential buy-sell market is the fastest growing segment of the overall transactional space, with some estimates that peg its size at $1.5 trillion in dollar volume. It's exciting to leverage our global brand on a bigger footprint and serve this vast market segment with convenience and efficiency. Our Realtor friendly features will serve as a neutral, adjunct customer acquisition platform, enhancing the value of Realtor services."

Bill Coffman, Chief Technology Officer adds ,"Our key advantage comes from the nexus of our proprietary high speed search algorithms with our extensive data set, creating a best-in-class user experience, for an irresistible value proposition to our home buyers and home sellers."

Realhub calls itself The Global Hub, a claim it does not take lightly. When the new service launches in a few months, buyers and sellers of homes will feel empowered, since their Realtors can now bring them clients from anywhere in the world.

Chief Financial Officer Harrison Turner chimes in, "Financial inclusion through the realization of true Fair Value by a seller is our core principle. In a perfectly competitive market everybody wins. Realhub intends to make the large investments necessary for our platform development and scalability. We do not anticipate any difficulty in closing funding to take Realhub to the next level. We are all enthused by the excitement our re-launch is generating."

Realhub is a global information hub for every type of residential real estate that is expected to be 'live' by year end 2019.

For further information:
corporate@realhub.com 
Telephone: +1-650-461-9210

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realhub-adds-new-team-members-prior-to-re-launch-300869305.html

SOURCE Realhub

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:40
Euro Bund Future – rückschlagsgefährdet
09:07
SMI konsolidiert auf hohem Niveau
06:11
Daily Markets: SMI – Neue Rekorde in Sichtweite / Visa – Weiter auf der Überholspur
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
14.06.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat - Veganer Fleischersatz startet an der Börse durch
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Boeing erhält Milliardenauftrag von US Air Force
SMI und DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Tesla: Einstieg in den Rohstoffmarkt?
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Kurs steigt seit IPO mehr als 400 Prozent
Vontobel: Beyond Meat - Veganer Fleischersatz startet an der Börse durch
Experte: Bitcoin steigt noch dieses Jahr auf Rekordhoch
Amazon: Kreditkarte für Geringverdiener
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Auswahl neuer BRCs für Sie
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich in der neuen Woche mit gut behaupteter Tendenz. Der DAX kann ebenfalls leicht zulegen. Die Börsen in Fernost verzeichnen am Montag Aufschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB