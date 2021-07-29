SMI 12’087 0.1%  SPI 15’534 0.1%  Dow 35’103 0.5%  DAX 15’640 0.5%  Euro 1.0769 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.3%  Gold 1’830 1.3%  Bitcoin 35’823 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9056 -0.5%  Öl 76.1 1.7% 
29.07.2021 21:07:00

Real-World, Asset-backed Wine NFT Is First of Its Kind

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enigma brand sources select lots of wine from prominent wineries and winemakers under secretive agreements. Under strict NDAs, Wine Spies cannot reveal the true provenance of their new wines.

Wine Spies' Enigma label marks an innovative step forward in packaging design. The release includes five unique 1-of-1 bottles available for purchase through an NFT auction as some of the first ever real world asset backed NFTs in existence.

Enigma debuts another world-first by minting a collection of NFTs backed by matching tangible bottles of wine.

Wine Spies founder, Jason Seeber (codenamed 'Agent Red'), says of Enigma, "In our nearly 15 years in the wine trade, Wine Spies has developed deep and lasting relationships with the best wineries in the world. We approached one of our favorite elite producers, and together we created our first vintage of Enigma. We'd love to reveal our winemaking partners, but a good spy knows not to burn their sources."

The initial launch includes two wines. The Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 is sourced from a multi-100-point winemaker. The other wine is a Santa Barbara Rose of Grenache 2019. Future releases of Enigma will follow the same exclusive formula of crafting incredible wines from producers that cannot be revealed.

Inspired by the legendary spycraft of the English codebreakers during WWII and the machine they cracked, each Enigma wine has a coded message on the front label waiting to be deciphered. After popping the bottle, wine-loving amateur cryptographers can use a cypher key found on the cork and the virtual enigma machine on the drinkenigma.wine website, to reveal the secret message and "unlock" each wine.

Enigma debuts another world-first by minting a collection of NFTs backed by matching tangible bottles of wine. Five bottles of the Enigma Cabernet have been adorned with five unique labels, each of which back a corresponding NFT. The groundbreaking auction will be held on OpenSea [https://opensea.io/collection/enigma-wine] from August 3rd - 15th. The highest bidder will own the digital version of the label on the Ether blockchain, and take physical possession of the matching bottle.

"Scarcity and verifiable provenance drives wine values up. We think NFTs and blockchain technology can enhance these secure investments, and we're excited to be a part of this exciting development," says CEO Addison Rex (Agent Cru).

The release of these two inaugural Enigma wines come as part of Wine Spies' multi-week Next Gen Launch Party event, starting on August 2nd. The Cabernet drops 8/4 with the rosé to follow on 8/11. The Next Gen Launch Party also includes the rollout of an entirely redesigned winespies.com with a host of brand new features, and a two-week long Cellar Stocker event of unprecedented wine deals.

CONTACT: Claire Perkins, 559-797-7422, agentchenin@winespies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-world-asset-backed-wine-nft-is-first-of-its-kind-301344642.html

SOURCE Wine Spies

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter?

Die China Aktien sind in den letzten Wochen stark unter Druck geraten. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber. Warum der chinesische Aktienmarkt und besonders Techwerte in den letzten Wochen massiv gefallen sind, welche Rolle die chinesische Regierung dabei spielt und ob es Chancen dadurch für Investoren gibt, darüber spricht Lars Erichsen im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

14:40 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
13:30 Visa profitiert von Konjunkturerholung
11:40 Lars Erichsen: China Aktien unter Druck – wie geht es weiter? | BX Swiss TV
10:13 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte in Pfund entdecken
09:07 Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – In ruhigem Fahrwasser / Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft – Im Rampenlicht
09:04 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse nach Zahlen schwach
08:29 SMI - es fehlen die Impulse
27.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Pfizer
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia gibt Wandelanleihe über 600 Millionen Franken aus - Idorsia-Aktie schliesst zweistellig tiefer
Nach Fed-Entscheid: US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesst stärker: Meyer Burger erweitert Produktportfolio um Solar-Dachziegel
Wirtschaftsexperte Harry Dent Jr. warnt vor beispiellosem Crash am Aktienmarkt
Pfizer-Aktie mit Zuschlägen: Impfstoff-Kooperation mit BioNTech lässt bei Pfizer die Kassen klingeln
BASF meldet im zweiten Quartal Gewinn in Milliardenhöhe - BASF-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Tilray-Aktie +27 Prozent: Tilrays erste Bilanz nach Aphria-Übernahme fällt überzeugend aus
Square will mit eigenem Bitcoin-Wallet Krypto-Investoren anlocken
Relief-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Relief Therapeutics übernimmt AdVita - COVID-19-Medikament in Georgien zugelassen
Logitech-Aktie bricht letztlich fast zweistellig ein: Die Gewinne sprudeln weiter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit