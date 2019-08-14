Real Makes Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, August 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Real (joinreal.com) made its debut on the Inc. 5000 list today, placed at number 444 overall and 14 in the real estate industry. The Inc. 5000 list ranks the nation's fastest-growing private companies based on percentage of revenue growth over three years.

Real is a national, digital real estate brokerage. Founded in 2014, the New York, NY-based company provides over 1,000 real estate agents in 20 states with an online platform for growing their independent contractor businesses. Rather than seeking to disrupt agents, Real helps agents to execute with greater agility to help customers, who are using agents more, not less, when finding their next home.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is an honor and validation of Real's approach to real estate industry innovation," says Tamir Poleg, Real co-founder and CEO. "Real's mission is to align with, not replace, agents to provide a better consumer experience, and that's what is driving our growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows high growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Real

Real is the first national real estate brokerage to leverage mobile technology in place of costly offices. By marrying a tech-connected business model with agent equity opportunities and revenue sharing, Real seeks to make agents' and teams' lives better. For more information, please visit http://www.joinreal.com.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

