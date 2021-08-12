Real Luck Group Ltd partners with Bambora to further enhance Luckbox with PaymentIQ solution

Agreement designed to drive revenue by delivering Luckbox players frictionless deposit options

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group") is pleased to announce a partnership with Bambora, which will see their PaymentIQ gateway added to the Luckbox platform.

The PaymentIQ solution is designed to bring a direct benefit to Luckbox as it immediately expands deposit options for players by providing access to every common payment method, including:



Major credit cards

E-wallets

Automated online bank transfers

Mobile payments

Invoicing

The PaymentIQ solution is also designed to increase payment exception rates and improve fraud detection as Luckbox aims to become a leading operator in the estimated $18.1bn esports betting market.

Luckbox Head of Payments Boris Kostadinov said: "This is an important addition to the Luckbox platform as it enables us to provide players with more comprehensive and frictionless payment options, which in turn supports the Company's plans for robust revenue generation. In short, it is designed to help us increase players' ability to bet.

"This integration with PaymentIQ is another important step in the improvement of our platform as we strive to exceed the expectations of players ahead of scaling up our marketing spend."

Per Sundell, Senior Business Development Manager at Bambora, said: "We are delighted and proud to have the opportunity to assist Luckbox with their payments through our platform, PaymentIQ, and we look very much forward to streamlining Luckbox's payment flows and growing together."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About Bambora/PaymentIQ

Bambora helps businesses grow with products designed to simplify the payment experience. With Bambora online companies now have a payment partner that they can rely on. The PaymentIQ platform is one out of several Bambora platforms and it's tailor made for the online gambling industry and as of today +200 online gambling companies are using the PaymentIQ platform across approximately 1.200 brands. Founded in 2015, Bambora is a collection of companies with decades of experience in the payment industry. Now a global presence with over 700 employees in 65 markets, Bambora processes 55 billion EUR per year.

Since October 28, 2020, Bambora has joined Worldline group. Worldline is the largest European player in payment services and the fourth largest player worldwide. Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain and offers best-in-class payment services ranging from POS, online payments, omnichannel solutions to issuing and acquiring and digital banking to nearly one million merchants and 1.200 banks and financial institutions. With 20.000 employees and powered by the dedication of some of the brightest talents in the payment industry, Worldline is shaping new ways of paying, living and do business. Learn more about Worldline at https://worldline.com.

