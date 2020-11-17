SMI 10’545 -0.4%  SPI 13’072 -0.4%  Dow 29’644 -1.0%  DAX 13’067 -0.5%  Euro 1.0810 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’445 -0.6%  Gold 1’888 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.2%  Öl 43.5 -0.8% 

Real Estate Disruptor "Homie" Launches Brokerage In Denver

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homie, a disruptive real estate company changing the way homes are bought and sold, today announced the launch of their brokerage services in the Denver Metro region. Homie is the #1 broker in the state of Utah and has offices in Arizona and Nevada, with plans to grow across the nation.

Homie is a different breed of real estate company, founded with the belief that the use of modern technology, coupled with the expertise of dedicated, local agents is the way of real estate in the future, saving clients thousands on their real estate transactions while simplifying the process.

Homie does not charge a percentage-based commission. Instead, Homie offers sellers a $3,000 flat fee, regardless of the home's sale price, to market and sell a home. Traditional agents charge up to 6%, and home buying tech companies and iBuyers charge up to 14% of the price of the home. For buyers, Homie offers a client rebate up to $5,000.

"Denver is one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, with homes selling in a median of six days this past October," said Philip Kranefuss, head of real estate for Homie Colorado. "Buying and selling a home in Denver has never been more competitive. Homie simplifies real estate with a one-stop-shop for our clients, making buying and selling a home easier, more affordable and accessible for all while putting thousands of dollars back in customer's pockets."

Homie offers consumers a full suite of real estate services and easy access to their mortgage, title, and insurance services creating a streamlined, use-what-you-need experience without traditional commissions and broker fees. The company, which launched in 2015, has already saved consumers $62 million in real estate commissions and helped clients buy and sell over $1 billion in homes.

"Technology has changed just about every industry, except real estate," said Melissa Millan, general manager of Homie Colorado. "The outdated legacy real estate model comes at the expense of clients, in hidden commissions and real estate fees. Instead of the typical 6% commission – which equates to approximately $33,000 paid to agents based on the average home sold in Denver - we offer a flat fee of $3,000 for all home sales, putting an average savings of $10,000 back into the pocket of the seller."

Clients using a Homie agent to buy a home receive up to $5,000 back and have the convenience of reviewing listings and scheduling their showings in the Homie app.

Homie will initially provide real estate services in the Denver Metro region including Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Adams, Denver, Broomfield, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, and the southern part of Weld County.           

About Homie

Homie is a real estate company changing the way real estate is bought and sold by eliminating high fees and commissions. The company simplified an outdated and overcomplicated process through a combination of technology and expert, full-service agent support. Homie operates in four states, it is the #1 listing brokerage office in Utah and is growing in Arizona, Nevada and Denver. With real estate, home loans, closing services, and insurance, the Homie Tech family is making every aspect of buying and selling a home simple, affordable, and enjoyable. Finally, the way real estate should be. To learn more, visit: www.homie.com/colorado.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-disruptor-homie-launches-brokerage-in-denver-301174122.html

SOURCE Homie

