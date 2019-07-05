05.07.2019 21:15:00

Reagle Launches Homekit Compatible Smart Deadbolt Lock

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reagle Home, an established Taiwanese smart lock solutions provider, today announced Reagle Smart Deadbolt, its first Homekit-enabled smart lock for the consumer market.

Smart Deadbolt comes in two colors, satin nickel and dark bronze, features a minimalistic design and is jam-packed with smart features such as instant, location-independent access code sharing by app, auto-unlock functionality, as well as voice assistant integration. It will work with both Android and iOS devices and is suitable to replace most standard single-cylinder deadbolts.

The lock will be available on Amazon with immediate effect at a competitive price of $189 USD. On top of that, Reagle Home will offer significant temporary discounts during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day to reward early buyers.

About Reagle Home
Reagle offers smart home products and solutions that enable its users to not only keep their belongings safe but also provide them with unparalleled convenience and peace of mind. Reagle Smart Deadbolt serves smart home enthusiasts but also facilitates the daily lives of rental owners, Airbnb hosts and guests, family members, housekeepers, babysitters, dog walkers, delivery service workers and many more. Reagle Home is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Media Contact
media@reagle.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reagle-launches-homekit-compatible-smart-deadbolt-lock-300880386.html

SOURCE Reagle Home

