24.03.2021 21:15:00

Ready Capital Corporation Declares Additional $0.10 Per Share Prorated Dividend For First Quarter Following Completion of Merger with Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") announced that its board of directors declared a prorated dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock and operating partnership unit (the "Prorated Dividend"). The Prorated Dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to common stockholders and operating partnership unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2021. The Prorated Dividend was declared by the board of directors to cover the period following the close of the Company's merger with Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on March 19, 2021. 

This Prorated Dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock and operating partnership unit is in addition to the previously announced prorated dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock and operating partnership, which covered the period of January 1, 2021 to March 18, 2021 and was paid on March 18, 2021.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

