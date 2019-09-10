10.09.2019 22:15:00

Ready Capital Corporation Declares $0.40 Per Share Dividend

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This dividend is payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2019.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-declares-0-40-per-share-dividend-300915456.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation

