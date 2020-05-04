04.05.2020 22:15:00

Ready Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results And Webcast Call

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Monday, May 11, 2020.  Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 8:30 am eastern time to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

Webcast:
The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. 

Dial in:
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international).

Replay:
A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through May 25, 2020.  To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10009537.

About Ready Capital Corporation 

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 400 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact
Investor Relations
Ready Capital Corporation
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-capital-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2020-results-and-webcast-call-301052193.html

SOURCE Ready Capital Corporation

