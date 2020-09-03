03.09.2020 02:20:00

Readout - Minister LeBlanc meets with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister to discuss economic recovery and internal trade issues

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc met with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister in Winnipeg to discuss shared priorities on health care and economic recovery, including infrastructure investments and internal trade.

Minister LeBlanc noted the strong level of federal, provincial, and territorial collaboration throughout the pandemic on many economic recovery measures, including the Safe Restart Agreement and the Safe Return to Class Fund. Premier Pallister and Minister LeBlanc agreed that conversations and collaboration between all orders of government must continue, to help people and businesses recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

They both agreed on the importance of internal trade to economic recovery efforts. Noting Premier Pallister's leadership in this area, Minister LeBlanc stated that work on reducing barriers and strengthening internal trade between provinces will continue as part of the government's priorities.

Premier Pallister and Minister LeBlanc agreed that federal, provincial, and territorial governments will continue to work together to provide leadership and action to ensure economic recovery, while protecting the health and safety of all Canadians.

They agreed to continue working collaboratively to advance shared priorities, and they look forward to continued engagement.

