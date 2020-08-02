+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Readout from the SBA /Treasury Roundtable Discussion with Minority Depository Institutions

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 30, 2020,  U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza,  Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Justin Muzinich, U.S. and other senior Treasury and SBA officials participated in a roundtable discussion with National Bankers Association Chairman Kenneth Kelly and executives from several minority depository institutions (MDIs).  The discussion focused on the MDIs' experiences as lenders in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including their work to serve small businesses in low- and moderate-income communities.  Administrator Carranza and Deputy Secretary Muzinich thanked the MDIs for their continued efforts in ensuring that PPP funds reach all communities in need.  As of July 24, 2020, 171 MDIs had participated in the PPP, approving over 120,000 loans for more than $10 billion.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration
The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.­

