Reach Cyber Charter School Honors This Year's Graduating Seniors

It's black gowns, black caps and orange and gold tassels today for the at-home celebrations of more than 450 graduating students from Reach Cyber Charter School, a Pennsylvania statewide, tuition-free, online public charter school. While graduates won't physically cross the stage to receive their diplomas this year, the school will commemorate this year's class with a virtual ceremony filled with extra pomp and circumstance to celebrate their outstanding achievements.

"We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2020 who, despite these challenging times, persevered and remained committed to their schoolwork and finishing their final semester," said Jane Swan, Reach Cyber Charter School CEO. "The entire Reach Cyber team, faculty and teachers, are excited to celebrate with our seniors and their loved ones. It has been a privilege to watch these students grow." Swan added 42% of graduates plan to attend two- or four-year schools, 13% plan to attend vocational/technical schools, 22% plan to enter the workforce, 5% plan to enter the military, and 18% are undecided.

The 2020 Reach Cyber graduating class lives in various parts of the state and represents a diverse group of students, in terms of race, ethnicity, culture, gender identity, physical and learning disabilities, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Some are part of single-parent households, others from large families. Students choose a cyber charter education for many different reasons, such as seeking individualized educational experiences; wanting a safe learning environment; having the flexibility to pace their own learning to catch up scholastically or accelerate their coursework; or having the ability to learn from anywhere at any time, which allowed them to pursue passions like competitive sports, travel, music and arts careers, and volunteerism.

Here are just three examples of standout students from Reach Cyber Charter's Class of 2020:



Alessandra D' Avella from Easton, Pa. : D' Avella's dedication to her education has afforded her the opportunity to graduate a semester early and earned her the honor of being the Class of 2020's valedictorian. Throughout her high school career, she dedicated her time to volunteering at Equi-librium, an equestrian center that gives riding lessons as a form of therapy for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities. She also volunteers with the Bethlehem Special Olympics swim league. Post-graduation, D' Avella will be attending John Cabot University in Rome, Italy to study international relations and politics.

Eugene Pronio, Oakmont, Pa.: After a traumatic brain injury caused him to miss out on a lot of his previous schooling, Pronio turned to the flexibility of cyber education, which allowed him to thrive on his own terms. Pronio was highly involved at Reach Cyber. He was a member of National Honor Society, Reach Cyber's Steering Committee, participated in the statewide PennDOT Innovations Challenge, and composed original works of poetry for Reach Cyber's Literary Magazine. Focused on his future, Pronio will follow his passion for writing at his local community college with plans of transferring to the University of Pittsburgh after earning his Associate's Degree.

Charlie Pottorff, Marysville, Pa.: Pottorff has worked through the complex challenges of Autism and Dysgraphia throughout his education. He chose cyber school so he could have a more personalized, flexible approach to his education. His experience with Reach Cyber afforded him unique opportunities like one-on-one sessions with teachers, which increasingly built his confidence. After graduation, Pottorff will attend Central Penn College on a scholarship to study homeland security on an accelerated, full-year schedule that accommodates his individual learning needs and allows him to finish his degree in under four years.

The Reach Cyber Charter high school program offers a wide range of courses to provide a solid foundation for whatever path graduates choose, whether attending college or starting a career, through numerous in and out of classroom professional development opportunities. Starting in the 2020-21 school year, high school students will be able to earn industry-recognized credentials and certifications with the new Career Pathways Program.

Reach Cyber opened in 2016 with a few hundred students through ninth grade and has grown to support more than 3,600 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Reach Cyber is committed to providing a broad range of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) enrichment for students of all ages. Through a variety of STEM offerings, Reach Cyber provides frequent and early access to STEM learning across disciplines, preparing students for future courses and careers in this high-growth field.

Enrollment for Reach Cyber Charter School's 2020-2021 school year is currently underway. To learn more go to http://www.ReachCyberCharter.com or call 1-844-227-0920.

ABOUT REACH CYBER CHARTER SCHOOL

Reach Cyber Charter School is a Pennsylvania statewide, tuition-free, online public charter school for students in grades K-12. Reach Cyber, a Pennsylvania Connections Academy school, provides students with the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection and with an innovative, online school curriculum that meets rigorous state education standards. The combination of certified Pennsylvania-based teachers, an award-winning curriculum, engaging electives, technology tools, and social experiences provides a supportive online learning opportunity for students who want an individualized approach to education. Reach Cyber incorporates 21st century learning and STEM-enrichment opportunities, as well as flexible pacing options that allow students to choose from a traditional calendar option, year-round option, or for high school students, an accelerated schedule. For more information, call 1-844-227-0920 or visit http://www.ReachCyberCharter.com.

