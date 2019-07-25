+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 13:39:00

Re-Teck Offers Former Arrow Electronics Asset Disposition Customers an Option for Services

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a trusted partner in Reverse Supply Chain Management, Electronics Asset Disposition, and Data Sanitization, is offering services to help former customers of Arrow Electronics in the wake of Arrow's announcement that it will be winding down its asset disposition business.  

Arrow announced recently that it has initiated actions to close its personal computer and mobility asset disposition business. The company initiated the process of making its employees aware of the decision last week. The company said it expects that operations will cease and the remaining wind down of the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business will be substantially complete by the end of 2019.   

Re-Teck, which operates several regional facilities in the United States and has a global network, will help customers in need of service transition with ease. The company is R2 certified with over 19 years of experience, 1200 employees, 25 global facilities, and services over 100 enterprise customers. Re-Teck will be honored to assist and service the former Arrow customers. 

Customers can contact Re-Teck at info@re-teck.com, call 214-988-7300 or visit www.re-teck.com.

Re-Teck will be participating in GITEX in Dubai, October 6-10 and WMC in Los Angeles, October 22-24 if anyone would like to schedule meetings with our leadership.      

Media Contact: Margaret Mckoin
Margaret@thetimegroup.net
817-403-0866

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/re-teck-offers-former-arrow-electronics-asset-disposition-customers-an-option-for-services-300890790.html

SOURCE Re-Teck

