Re-Teck Joins High Tech Experts at GITEX 2019 in Dubai

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a member of the Li Tong Group and a global leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management Solutions, has an international team participating in this year's GITEX Technology Week in Dubai. Representatives at the event include: General Managers, Business Development Managers and Corporate Executives from UAE, India, China, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, the United States and Europe. Click for Photos

This year's conference and exhibitions are bringing the best from both tech titans and start-ups. Over 100,000 attendees from over 140 countries are gaining insight and knowledge into major industry trends, 5G, healthcare and marketing for the future. Participating as speakers are 250 of the greatest high-tech minds in the world.

"We are excited to host our colleagues from around the world at this year's GITEX conference," stated Re-Teck's Dubai General Manager, Emily Yen. "The conference allows us to meet with our global customers and share new ideas and trends."

The GITEX conference included topics and demonstrations in the latest technology for artificial intelligence (AI), smart cities, 5G, cloud security and high tech farming. Conference participants are hearing from young entrepreneurs and seasoned technology veterans who are passionate about the part they play in the global economy.

For more information on Re-Teck, visit www.re-teck.com.

About Re-Teck & Li Tong Group
Re-Teck is a member of Li Tong Group (LTG). LTG is the global market leader in Reverse Supply Chain Management (RSCM) solutions for OEMs, enterprises, government, and consumers for the reuse, remanufacture and recovery (3R) of both Post-Industrial Recovery (PIR) and Post-Consumer Recycling (PCR) and hi-tech products and components including mobile devices, smart devices, big-data network and telecom equipment.

In the past 19 years, LTG has developed a global network of 25 wholly owned facilities across North America, APAC, EU, MEA and Latin America, which currently serves more than 100 customers and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide. It has an extensive patent portfolio for innovative methods and automated systems of digital processing and reclamation technologies.

Media Contact:
Margaret McKoin, The Time Group margaret@thetimegroup.net
817-403-0866

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/re-teck-joins-high-tech-experts-at-gitex-2019-in-dubai-300933255.html

SOURCE Re-Teck

