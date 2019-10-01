RE/MAX Ranked a Top 15 Franchise for Seventh Consecutive Year

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh straight year, RE/MAX, LLC, the #1 name in real estate*, was recognized as a top 15 franchise brand and the leading real estate franchise brand for the 11th year in a row in the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+® survey.

"This past year, RE/MAX has doubled down on technological advancements, corporate innovation and service enhancements to further support and empower our network of highly productive agents," said RE/MAX CEOAdam Contos. "Recognition in annual surveys and industry rankings is a testament to our brand and business initiatives living up to our commitment to be a business that builds businesses."

Highlights of this year's ranking include:

RE/MAX ranked the #1 real estate franchise brand

The top 15 overall standings include #1 McDonald's, #2 7-Eleven, #3 KFC, #4 Burger King, #5 Ace Hardware, #6 Subway, #7 Domino's, #8 Pizza Hut, #9 Marriott Hotels & Resorts, #10 Taco Bell, #11 Wendy's, #12 Chick-fil-A, #13 Hilton Hotels & Resorts, #14 Circle K and #15 RE/MAX.

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. Systemwide sales is defined as the total sales for both franchise and company units. According to the 2019 survey, the top 200 added $26.9 billion in sales in 2018. The ranking methodology and full report are available at franchisetimes.com.

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur magazine ranked RE/MAX, LLC as the leading real estate franchise in the 2019 Franchise 500®. RE/MAX has been the top real estate franchise in the annual survey for seven consecutive years.

Recent national surveys demonstrate the high productivity of the RE/MAX network. RE/MAX is home to more of "America's Best" real estate agents according to the 2019 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry "America's Best Real Estate Professionals" rankings. RE/MAX also had more of the nation's elite agents with the most homes sold according to the 14th Annual REAL Trends "The Thousand" rankings released this past June.

RE/MAX is in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colo., RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 125,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-ranked-a-top-15-franchise-for-seventh-consecutive-year-300929195.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC