SMI 10’602 -0.9%  SPI 13’251 -1.1%  Dow 31’349 -0.6%  DAX 13’865 -0.6%  Euro 1.0972 0.7%  EStoxx50 3’689 -0.3%  Gold 1’806 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’978 -11.5%  Dollar 0.9034 0.8%  Öl 65.4 -0.6% 
23.02.2021 18:39:00

RE/MAX Expands Strategic Alliances Program to Include the National Association of Real Estate Brokers

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RE/MAX, LLC announced an inaugural alliance with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), an influential advocate of sustainable homeownership for African Americans and other minority groups. Lydia Pope, President-Elect of NAREB, shared more about the organization's mission on the popular Good Morning RE/MAX Facebook Live show. NAREB is the latest addition to the RE/MAX Strategic Alliances program, which works with organizations that share in the RE/MAX vision of expanding homeownership to all.

www.remax.com

The new relationship underscores the RE/MAX commitment to fair housing and diversity in homeownership. RE/MAX will be a Gold Level Sponsor of the annual NAREB Mid-Winter Conference, March 4-6, 2020 and have brand presence at all NAREB industry events going forward. RE/MAX affiliates will also be able to access NAREB training and development opportunities.

"Ensuring that homeownership is accessible to everyone, regardless of background, is at the core of the RE/MAX culture," says Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Global Growth & Development. "NAREB strives to open doors to the underserved, and our values could not be more aligned with that mission. This new relationship will further empower RE/MAX affiliates to serve a greater number of homebuyers and sellers."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the black homeownership rate in 2020 was only 42.1%, compared to the national average of 66%. The education offered by NAREB will equip RE/MAX agents with critical tools and resources to address the unique real estate challenges facing the black community.

"Our goal is to educate our members so they can speak to others," Lydia Pope, NAREB President-Elect, said during a recent appearance on the Start With a Win Podcast. "It doesn't matter what happens at the top. What's important is how you bring it down to the grassroots of your membership and how they articulate and provide that service to where they live, where they work, where they do their business." 

According to Pope, the organization's goal is to not only increase awareness of barriers to homeownership among minorities, but to also provide solutions to these challenges. Educating their communities is one of the biggest ways real estate professionals can have a positive impact, she says.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) are also part of the RE/MAX Strategic Alliances program.   

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com.

About The National Association of Real Estate Brokers
The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) was formed in 1947 to secure the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. At the same time, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunity for Black real estate professionals in all of the real estate disciplines. NAREB annually publishes The State of Housing in Black America report. www.nareb.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-expands-strategic-alliances-program-to-include-the-national-association-of-real-estate-brokers-301233784.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:36 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:32 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Intel Corp
09:50 Vontobel: derimail - Erwacht die Reisebranche aus ihrem Winterschlaf?
08:00 SMI bleibt im Abwärtssog gefangen
07:45 Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Kühne+Nagel greift in Asien zu - Mehrere Milliarden Umsatz - Aktie in Grün
Kryptowährungen brechen ein: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise auf 45'000 Dollar
SMI geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich unentschlossen
ams bei OSRAM am Ziel: Beherschungsvertrag kann eingetragen werden - ams-Aktie fällt
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
UBS will in Paris anscheinend mit Zinsbesteuerungsabkommen argumentieren - UBS-Aktie im Plus
Bitcoinkurs zeitweise unter 50'000 Dollar - auch Ether fällt
Analysten: So viel ist die GameStop-Aktie tatsächlich wert
Charles Schwab sieht zahlreiche "Mikro-Blasen" am Aktienmarkt

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit