Re-Launched Swedish Newspaper, Bulletin, Strengthens Board With Harvard Business Review Senior Editor, Eben Harrell

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulletin launched on December 22 of last year and within a month gained 7,000 subscribers and a half-million readers - making it the most successful newspaper launch in modern Swedish history. The paper, however, later faced a number of startup pains. Adding Eben Harrell to the advisory board is part of the plan to professionalize the operation.

Harrell, whose international career has placed him in the upper echelons of journalism and business, will be joining Harvard Professor Nicco Mele at the Bulletin's advisory board as a senior advisor. Before joining HBR, Harrell worked as a writer in the London bureau of TIME magazine, as an associate at the Harvard Kennedy School and as the executive editor of thought leadership for L.E.K. Consulting, a global strategy consultancy. His journalism has appeared in TIME, The Economist, The Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and other major publications.

"I am delighted to join the Bulletin's Advisory Board at this crucial moment in the startup's growth," Harrell commented. "The role combines my twin passions—creating quality journalism and helping businesses reach their full potential. The appointment also allows me to re-connect with Sweden, a country I came to love through frequent visits while a London-based writer for TIME."

Inspired by the top-tier quality press in the U.S., Bulletin's goal is to provide Swedish readers accurate accounts of the news, with a clear separation between news and opinion. It was founded by Tino Sanandaji, a Kurdish-Swedish economist, with financial backing from Atta Tarki, an Iranian-Swedish refugee who now owns a recruitment firm, ECA Partners, in California. Co-founders also include journalist Paulina Neuding, a child of Jewish-Polish refugees, and businessman Pontus Tholin, and the paper collaborates with a number of prominent libertarians and conservative Swedish opinion writers.

"Eben Harrell has a knack for identifying cutting-edge research, management practices and business models and translating these to formats that set the agenda for business leaders globally," says Bulletin's chair of the board Atta Tarki. "This, coupled with his impressive journalistic background, makes him an invaluable resource in helping Bulletin innovate our business model." "I'm thrilled that another journalist — one with a deep background in international affairs and business — will be joining our team," says Bulletin's editor-in-chief Andrew Rosenthal. "This is exactly the kind of joint effort we need to help news and information survive in an age when the very notion of truth is under assault."

"Quality journalism and modern digital media are crafts embedded in individuals and mostly tacit knowledge," added Bulletin's founder Tino Sanandaji. "Bulletin is assembling a dream team of talent where top American experts such as Eben help transfer this tacit knowledge to our local Swedish journalists so that we can quickly catch up to global best practices."

