Re-Bath Makes a Splash in Tampa, Debuts Showroom with Grand Opening Event April 22

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling company, is marking the opening of its Tampa location with an official grand opening event, April 22 from 4 – 7 p.m. at its showroom located in the Brandon Mall at 459 Brandon Town Center. Community members are encouraged to attend the event that will bring together mall merchants, feature restaurant partners, kid's activities and more, all while having the opportunity to browse the showroom floor to find solutions for design and remodeling needs. Throughout the event, customers will receive various discounts and offers including $1,000 off a complete bathroom remodel, $500 off a tub to shower conversion, $100 gift cards for referrals, plus financing promotions with EnerBank USA.

Re-Bath – Tampa is owned and operated by previous industry colleagues, Rhina Rubio and Jackie Ruiz. Rubio is an industry leader in the retail environment having managed various stores and districts for Sears, Macy's, and Lowe's for over 20 years. Ruiz holds an interior design degree and brings over 20 plus years in the kitchen and bath industry as a sales leader for Builders Square, Expo Design Center, and Lowe's amongst other. With a desire to meet consumer demand for effortless bathroom solutions, the duo has been hard at work establishing community connections while growing their Re-Bath portfolio, also owning and operating Re-Bath St. Petersburg, which just began servicing the community in March 2021. With a population of nearly five million people spanning East Auburndale to St. Petersburg, Rubio and Ruiz aim to bring convenience and high-quality bathroom remodeling services to the community as demand for home improvement projects continue to surge.

"We are extremely excited to be servicing homeowners in the greater Tampa community by providing a best-in-class business to turn to for their remodeling needs," said Rubio. "It's been incredible to see the immediate impact this business has on not only the community as a whole but the specific families and their homes where we work to help find the perfect solutions and craft a design to transform their space into the bathroom of their dreams," added Ruiz.

The event is set to kick off with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony with Brittany Tribou, President of The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, who will officially welcome the Re-Bath business to the community. Also in attendance, will be key members from the Re-Bath corporate leadership team, including COO David Dunsmuir, in addition to vendor partners, designers, and installers – all on hand to answer specific remodeling, product, and service related questions.

"We're thrilled to have Rhina and Jackie join the Re-Bath family," said Dunsmuir. "As we continue expansion throughout the country, it's so important that we partner with community leaders who are passionate about the remodeling industry and are committed to going above and beyond to provide an unmatched customer service experience. This duo is 100% aligned with our core values and we are confident they will make a true impact in their community."

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

"We are extremely impressed with Rhina and Jackie's level of sophistication and deep industry knowledge," said Re-Bath CEO, Brad Hillier. "Their ability to connect with the community and go above and beyond in customer service is what makes them standout owners in their market. We have complete confidence they will be outstanding stewards of the Re-Bath brand as they continue to grow their portfolio and service the greater Tampa market."

To learn more about Re-Bath for your bathroom remodeling needs, please visit https://www.rebath.com/location/tampa/ or https://www.rebath.com/location/stpetersburg/ .

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

