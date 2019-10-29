re:3D Named the 7th Startup of the Year™ Champion by Established and Start Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- re:3D was selected as the 2019 Startup of the Year Winner by Established (formerly Tech.Co) and Start Co. during the 7th Annual Startup of the Year Summit for their technological advancements in the 3D market. By using reclaimed plastic pellets or flakes, they are cutting cost and scaling barriers allowing them to break through current 3D limitations.

As the 2019 winner, re:3D earned up to $100,000 in potential investments, American Airlines Business Extra points, Chromebook laptops and printer from HP, a year of free co-working space from Launch Pad, and a ticket to Alice's annual Circular Summit.

The 7th installment of the annual competition was co-presented by Established and Start Co. to both highlight the thriving startup ecosystem and continued growth in Memphis, TN and the Delta region, as well as to emphasize the importance of inclusivity across the startup community - a core value of both companies. The Summit showcased startups from around the world, of which 40% were founded by women, 48% by minorities, 11% by veterans and 6% by someone identifying as LGBTQ.

"re:3D is stunned and honored to receive this award! We look forward to building relationships with the Startup of the Year mentors and sharing successes at Startup of the Year 2020," states Samantha L. Snabes, founder of re:3D and reservist in the Air National Guard.

Snabes accepted the award during the Startup of the Year Top 5 Finals Competition and Ceremony at The Peabody Memphis hotel on October 16 after competing in private and public judging rounds to esteemed investors and corporate leaders. As a part of Startup of the Year, re:3D joins the ranks of renowned companies that have participated in SOTY events over the past decade, such as Grubhub, Groupon, LivingSocial, AddThis and Uber.

Overseeing the proceedings were some of the most respected names in the industry, including: Whurley (Chaotic Moon Studios, Honest Dollar, Strangeworks), Fred Mossler (Honus Capital, Ross & Snow, Zappos), Erica Duignan (1000 Angels, Reign Ventures), Phil Nadel (Forefront Venture Partners, Barbara Corcoran Venture Partners, The Pitch), Lesa Mitchell (Techstars, Village Capital, Kauffman Foundation), Burunda Prince (Comcast NBCUniversal The Farm), and representatives from organizations such as NASA iTech, AFWERX, Twilio, CNN, ServiceMaster, FedEx, Intuit, Tampa Bay Wave, Embarc Collective, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Backstage Capital, Booz Allen Hamilton and more.

Rounding out the top 5 were Immertec (2nd place; Tampa, FL), SecondKeys (3rd place; Memphis, TN), Fruutfull (Tampa, FL) and Route (Chicago, IL).

To learn more about the Startup of the Year Summit, including the Top 100 Semifinalists, Top 15 Honorable Mentions, Fan Favorite, People's Online Choice, and American Airlines Raffle Winners, as well as the incredible all-star judges and match advisors, and more - visit https://summit.startupofyear.com/

About Startup of the Year™

Powered by Established, the Startup of the Year program is a global competition, world-wide community, and resource to elevate startup founders. Since 2006, the Established team has discovered and supported the most promising and innovative startups from around the world via this annual competition, its Investment Community, Daily Dealflow newsletter, Startup of the Year Podcast, Activation Events, and more. For more about the Startup of the Year program, visit https://www.startupofyear.com.

About Established

Established is a consultancy focused on helping organizations with their innovation, startup and communication strategies. Created by the talent responsible for building the Tech.Co brand (acquired in 2018), Established leverages decades of experience to help collaborators build their brand, engage audiences and accomplish their goals. For more about Established, visit https://established.us.

About Start Co.

Start Co. is a venture development group, building innovators and innovations for the city of tomorrow, all with inclusion at the forefront. Start Co. accelerates technology startup companies and their founders. They support the development and implementation of intelligent technology and data for civic efficiency. They position minority entrepreneurs at the center of economic growth. For more information about Start Co., visit http://neverstop.co/.

About re:3D

re:3D Inc.® (Houston & Austin, TX; Puerto Rico) is breaking through the current limitations of 3D printing to unlock new applications and growth markets worldwide. Gigabot, re:3D's flagship technology, enables industrial strength, large format 3D printing at an affordable price point. For every 100 Gigabots delivered, re:3D donates a Gigabot to a group dedicated to improving their community. Learn more here: https://www.startupofyear.com/blog/daily-dealflow-re-3d.

