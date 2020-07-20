RDIF and Sheremetyevo International Airport launch COVID-19 testing for passengers with EMG technology

MOSCOW, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and Sheremetyevo International Airport announce the launch of express-testing for coronavirus, using EMG systems, for arriving and departing passengers.

It is a pilot project for Russia's transport industry. The express service for COVID-19 diagnostics providing the most reliable result in 60 minutes is being introduced at Sheremetyevo airport ahead of the upcoming opening of international regular air services and meets the requests of passengers. Testing will be available for all passengers from July 20 2020 at the Terminal B health center (domestic flights), and July 27 2020 at Terminal D (domestic and international flights). The test results will be available in Russian and English.

The EMG diagnostic system, created with support from RDIF, is one of the fastest and most accurate in the world; adapted for both fixed and unique mobile mini-laboratories (the portable system fits in two small suitcases).

The test systems are already used for preventive testing at the production facilities of the largest Russian enterprises and to ensure safety at major events. Notably, the leaders and members of official delegations who arrived in the Russian Federation for the Victory Parade on June 24 were also tested for coronavirus using EMG systems. The express diagnostic system is ready for use everywhere and can be provided as a service for passengers at transport facilities such as airports and train stations.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

"Sheremetyevo International Airport has become the first airport in the world where it is possible to take the fastest and most accurate PCR test for coronavirus infection, which is produced by our portfolio Russian-Japanese company EMG. Test results are available within an hour. The launch of a passenger testing service is the first step towards creating coronavirus-free airports. Such air hubs will allow for air communication between countries to be restored and for tourism to resume with passengers protected from the virus. We hope that the successful experience of Sheremetyevo will be an example for other major airports around the world."

Mikhail Vasilenko, General Director of Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC, noted:

"For Sheremetyevo passengers, the opportunity to be tested for coronavirus and get the result in 60 minutes directly while they are at the airport, will certainly become popular and is another important step in our work to ensure safety and improve the quality of our service."

Sheremetyevo is the first airport in Russia to introduce the most relevant and sought after medical services on an international level for all its visitors. When organizing passenger transportation at the airport, special attention is paid to ensuring the safety and health protection of customers, guests and employees. Sheremetyevo is fully implementing a set of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in accordance with the instructions and recommendations of state authorities and medical institutions. One of the key elements of a reliable health protection system is the availability of fast and accurate diagnostics for COVID-19 for all categories of passengers, guests and staff.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is Russia's sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors. RDIF acts as a catalyst for direct investment in the Russian economy. RDIF's management company is based in Moscow. Currently, RDIF has experience of the successful joint implementation of more than 80 projects with foreign partners totaling more than RUB1.9 tn and covering 95% of the regions of the Russian Federation. RDIF portfolio companies employ more than 800,000 people and generate revenues which equate to more than 6% of Russia's GDP. RDIF has established joint strategic partnerships with leading international co-investors from more than 18 countries that total more than $40 bn. Further information can be found at www.rdif.ru

Sheremetyevo International Airport is one of the TOP 10 hub airports in Europe, it is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. The route network comprises more than 230 directions. At the end of 2019, the airport served 49,933 million passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of service quality in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctual flights, the owner of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. Further information can be found at: www.svo.aero

A number of preventive measures are implemented at Sheremetyevo Airport to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel, including monitoring the health status of individuals arriving at the airport; disinfection of premises; automatic non-contact hand sanitizers installed. In places where a lot of passengers may gather, bright floor markings have been applied to maintain social distance. A full-scale programme to inform passengers has been organized on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection and information with the recommendations of Rospotrebnadzor is posted on information desks and on monitors in the airport terminals. Personal protective equipment is available for purchase. Personnel involved in servicing passengers are provided with personal protective equipment.

