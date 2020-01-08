RDA Press launches New 2020 Financial Education Books Website

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RDA Press announces the launch of a new financial education books website that highlights the publisher's 22 titles by Rich Dad Advisors primarily for entrepreneurs, business owners and investors: http://rda-press.com/. This new mobile website will feature RDA Press book launches and their 10 bestselling authors who've sold over 3 million Rich Dad Advisors Series copies over the past 20 years together.

"RDA Press is proud to be the go-to source for financial education books globally in 2020 and beyond. Our new website will make it even easier to find our library of Rich Dad Advisor bestsellers that offer life-changing tips by seasoned entrepreneurs," emphasized Garrett Sutton, Esq, RDA Press Partner/Author, Rich Dad Advisor and Legal Expert.

Readers will find a "Featured Author" section on the Home page that highlights new RDA Press books, events and milestones. For this 2020 website launch, Real Estate Expert Ken McElroy's new business novel; "Return to Orchard Canyon" (RDA Press, December 2019) is prominent.

The Rich Dad Advisors team was originally assembled by "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author, Robert Kiyosaki, as his mastermind group of experts who meet to discuss business best practices, philosophies, systems, and investing strategies. Kiyosaki realized that each Advisor has mastered skills by being on the front lines, weathering the challenges and making millions of dollars for themselves, their families, their teams and charities.

And just-in-time for New Years' Resolutions that often include finance goals, these bestsellers provide practical advice tips "that you were never taught in school." RDA Press books share game-changing lessons by industry leaders with a proven track record of success in their specific area of wealth creation expertise. Topics include everything from how to start a company, invest in real estate, maximize tax savings, protect your assets, invest in precious metals, and create a social enterprise for profit and for good and more.

The seven Rich Dad Advisor Bestselling Authors include business and investment experts with multiple titles in English and Spanish, including:

Andy Tanner – Paper Assets Expert, Author of "Stock Market Cash Flow"

Blair Singer – Business & Sales Expert, Author of "SalesDogs"

Garrett Sutton, Esq – Legal Expert, Author of "Start Your Own Corporation"

Ken McElroy – Real Estate Expert, Author of "The ABCs of Real Estate Investing"

Josh Lannon – Entrepreneurship Expert, Author of "The Social Capitalist"

Lisa Lannon – Entrepreneurship Expert, Author of "The Social Capitalist"

Tom Wheelwright – Tax and Wealth Expert, Author of "Tax-Free Wealth"

Plus, other RDA Press Authors include:

Mike Maloney – Precious Metals Expert, Author of Guide to Investing in Gold and Silver

R Craig Coppola – Commercial Real Estate Expert, Author of How to Win In Commercial Real Estate Investing

Sarah Singer-Nourie – Coaching Expert, Author of Tap Into Greatness

Along with speaking to millions globally on all seven continents and writing these financial education books, the Rich Dad Advisors continue to grow their businesses, which, in turn, has given them the experience to teach others who are striving for their own dream of financial freedom and wealth.

RDA Press is excited to continue publishing financial education books in multiple languages and formats (hardcover, paperback, audiobook, Kindle, eBook). The Rich Dad Advisor best practices will inspire readers to take action in 2020 based on real world experiences and multi-million dollar results. Visit the new RDA Press website for new books and updates here:

22 BOOKS PUBLISHED by RDA PRESS

http://rda-press.com/books

NEW BOOK – FEATURED AUTHOR - KEN MCELROY

"Return to Orchard Canyon" (RDA Press, Hardcover and Kindle, December 10, 2019)

https://www.amazon.com/Return-Orchard-Canyon-Ken-McElroy/dp/1937832821

