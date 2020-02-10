RCI to File 10-K, Hold Call and Meet Management; Board Ups Buy Back Authorization $10 Million

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) plans to file its 10-K and report financial results for its Fiscal 4Q19 and 2019 after the market closes Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The company will hold a related conference call that day at 4:30 PM ET. At 6:00 PM ET, investors can meet management at Rick's Cabaret New York, Manhattan's No. 1 gentlemen's club, and tour its sister club, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, next door.

RCI also announced it had filed today an SEC Form 12b-25 notification of late filing in connection with its 1Q20 10-Q, which was due today. The company anticipates filing the 10-Q later this month.

In addition, RCI announced its Board of Directors, based on RCI's 1Q20 financial performance, authorized the repurchase of an additional $10.0 million of common stock, bringing the total available funds to approximately $13.8 million, including those funds remaining from a previous authorization.

From FY15 to 1Q20, the company has spent approximately $20 million buying back shares, including $6.4 million in 1Q20.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, February 13, 2020 , at 4:30 PM ET

, at Live Participant Phone Number: Toll Free 877-407-9210, International 201-689-8049

To access the live webcast, slides or replay, visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/33080

Phone replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, International 919-882-2331, Passcode: 58853

Meet Management Details

Thursday, February 13, 2020 , 6:00-8:00 PM ET

, Rick's Cabaret New York, at 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY , between Fifth Avenue and Broadway

, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway RSVP by 12:00 PM ET , February 13, 2020 , with your contact information, to gary.fishman@anreder.com

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

Forward-Looking Statements

