RCH Solutions Introduces Focused Public Cloud Managed Service

WAYNE, Pa., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RCH Solutions (RCH), a leading global provider of computational science expertise exclusively for Life Sciences and Healthcare companies, announces the availability of new specialty advisory practice, a Public Cloud Managed Service, developed to provide critical advisory services and strategic direction to start-up and emerging bio-pharma companies interested in achieving specific outcomes related to public Cloud adoption. Under the direction of RCH veteran and Chief Technology Officer, Phil Eschallier, the service is available immediately.

"The introduction of this new specialty within our firm is a direct reflection of the need we're seeing, and supporting, in the industry today," said Michael Riener, president and CEO. "Our customers face many questions when considering a Cloud-adoption. It's a complex, highly visible, and often a significant investment. There is a clear need for objective expertise and agnostic recommendations to lay the foundation for a comprehensive roadmap and execution strategy."

Customers engaged with RCH's Public Cloud Managed Service can expect to receive targeted guidance in the form of best practices, frameworks, tools, and services across solutions, technology, and industry subject areas. RCH's proprietary methodology, rooted in their extensive experience supporting customers in their public Cloud journey over the last 15 years, will facilitate the completion of Cloud-related projects of all size—from basic storage and compute, to clinical information systems, regulatory compliance, and high-performance computing—faster and more reliably, while allowing for evolving expectations among dynamic team structures and company goals.

Exclusively focused on serving Life Sciences and Healthcare companies through advanced computational science solutions and services since opening its doors in 1992, RCH has built its business and reputation through a niche approach that combines scientific rigor with cross-functional IT experience. This specialized service is particularly critical to biotech, pharmaceutical, and healthcare companies connecting the increasingly complex worlds of research development and technology to accelerate the advancement of scientific discovery.

"RCH's growth trajectory has always been an exciting ride but this past year, in particular, we've expanded our business and teams in ways like never before," said Riener. The firm also recently announced that it expects 2019 to be a record year. "Frankly, we're seeing more life sciences companies of all scale realizing that the old staff augmentation model is broken. Too much change has happened within the IT world and the industry we play in to continue to expect a one-size-fits-all enterprise approach to meet the specialized compute demands of R&D teams."

"Over three-quarters of our existing customers work with us in a managed services capacity," said Eschallier. "Within that framework, we approach our relationships differently than the industry norm and take on the role of partner and trusted advisor, rather than a help desk. With the addition of our Public Cloud Managed Service practice, RCH will be able to help our customers address their specific challenges and goals for their Cloud computing projects more efficiently and effectively."

