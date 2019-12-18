RCF Opportunities L.L.C. Announces Acquisition of Securities in Doré Copper Mining Corp.

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - RCF Opportunities L.L.C. ("RCF") reports that on December 13, 2019, it acquired 3,032,307 Common Shares (the "Common Shares") and 96,153 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Doré Copper Mining Corp. ("Doré Copper") in connection with Doré's business combination (the "Business Combination") with AmAuCu Mining Corporation ("AmAuCu") that was completed on December 13, 2019. The transaction constituted the "qualifying transaction" for Doré Copper under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Business Combination, Doré Copper acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of AmAuCu by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby AmAuCu amalgamated with 11588915 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Doré Copper("Subco"), in accordance with the terms of an amalgamation agreement dated December 12, 2019 , among Doré Copper, Subco and AmAuCu.

Upon completion of the Business Combination, RCF received the 3,032,307 Common Shares in exchange for 3,032,307 AmAuCu common shares ("AmAuCu Shares") and the 96,153 Warrants in exchange for 96,153 AmAuCu warrants ("AmAuCu Warrants") that RCF held in AmAuCu prior to the Business Combination, without payments of additional consideration, at an exchange ratio of one AmAuCu Share for one Common Share and one AmAuCu Warrant for one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share of Doré Copper (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$1.95 per Warrant Share until November 4, 2021.

Prior to the Business Combination closing, RCF did not own or control any Common Shares of Doré Copper. Immediately following the closing of the Business Combination, RCF owns and controls a total of 3,032,307 Common Shares and 96,153 Warrants of Doré Copper. Assuming the exercise of the Warrants, RCF would own 3,128,460 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.12% of the 25,710,011 Doré Copper issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares and Warrants were issued by Doré Copper. RCF acquired the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. RCF may from time to time acquire additional securities, exercise securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities, or may continue to hold the securities of Doré Copper.

Doré Copper's head office is located at 133 Richmond Street West, Suite 501, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2L3.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Doré Copper's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

About RCF Opportunities L.L.C.

RCF is a private investment fund. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

