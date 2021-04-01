SMI 11’118 0.6%  SPI 14’124 0.8%  Dow 33’139 0.5%  DAX 15’107 0.7%  Euro 1.1089 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’946 0.7%  Gold 1’727 1.2%  Bitcoin 55’223 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9420 -0.2%  Öl 64.7 1.7% 
01.04.2021 20:51:00

RBC successfully completes sale of its Eastern Caribbean banking operations

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) ("RBC") announced that it has received the required approvals from local governments and from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for the sale of its Eastern Caribbean banking operations. The transaction closes today.

RBC (CNW Group/Royal Bank of Canada)

This sale has RBC selling its Eastern Caribbean banking operations to a consortium of regional banks comprised of 1st National Bank of St. Lucia, Antigua Commercial Bank, Bank of Dominica, Bank of Montserrat, and The Bank of Nevis.

The sale includes RBC's 11 branches in Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

"This transaction will allow RBC to align investments and resources into markets where our vision for being the Caribbean's digitally-enabled relationship bank can be executed most-successfully," said Rob Johnston, Head of Caribbean Banking. "The sale of our Eastern Caribbean banking operations to indigenous banks is also a critical step forward in strengthening the domestic financial services sectors in each of the countries and territories involved. This will help create a stronger climate for further growth, development, and prosperity."

Upon closing this transaction, RBC's Caribbean presence – supported by 3,000 employees – will include 41 branches and offices across Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, the Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

About RBC in the Caribbean
With more than 110 years of dedicated service to the region, RBC has a presence in 10 countries and territories, with 38 branches and over 3,000 employees serving nearly one million clients. As one of the Caribbean's leading diversified financial services companies, RBC provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance and trust and asset management services to a wide range of clients, including individuals, small businesses, general commercial entities, regional and multi-national corporations and governments. For more information, please visit rbc.com/caribbean.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:00 Bernhard Wenger: Rekorde bei Mittelzuflüssen in ETFs – wo wird am meisten investiert? | BX Swiss TV
09:28 Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Impfstoffhersteller - jetzt zeichnen
08:36 SMI verliert den Anschluss
07:10 Weekly-Hits: Value Investing – Erfolgserprobte Anlagestrategie / NextEra, SolarEdge, Xylem – Chancenreiches Clean-Tech-Trio
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/n6UgrjSeL7E

Was kann man bis jetzt bei den ETF Märkten in 2021 beobachten? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Bernhard Wenger, Geschäftsführer bei State Street Global Advisors AG in Zürich. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er welche zwei grossen Trends sich bei den USITS ETFs abzeichnen und ob Nachhaltigkeit (ESG) weiter eine Rolle spielt. Ausserdem geht Bernhard Wenger auf Sektor-ETFs, den Rohstoffbereich und auch auf den Obligationenbereich ein.

Bernhard Wenger: Rekorde bei Mittelzuflüssen in ETFs – wo wird am meisten investiert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank-Analysten: Der Bitcoin ist "hier, um zu bleiben"
Milliarden-Deal: Nestlé schliesst Verkauf des Nordamerika-Wassergeschäfts ab - Nestlé-Aktie gibt zum Handelsschluss leicht ab
Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Talfahrt fort: S&P revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf "negativ" - Kapitaldecke im Fokus
Klage in USA gegen Banken zurückgewiesen - CS und UBS involviert - Aktien steigen
UBS-Aktie schliesst etwas schwächer: Archegos-Verlust anscheinend "nur" im moderaten dreistelligen Millionenbereich
Dow geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta verdoppelt 2020 nahezu Gewinn
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff mit hoher Wirksamkeit bei Jugendlichen - Aktien stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten