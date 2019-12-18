RBC Direct Investing launches no cost, real-time streaming quotes for all

Free access to real-time bid/ask quotes on Canadian, U.S. stocks and ETFs

No minimum balance or trading activity required

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Direct Investing today announced that real-time streaming quotes on Canadian and U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are being provided to all clients at no charge, effective immediately.

"We've moved clients even closer to the trading floor, all from the convenience of their online account," says John Bai, President & CEO, RBC Direct Investing. "We've also kept it simple. Our real-time quotes are automatically integrated into the service we provide for all our clients. There are no minimum balance or trading activity requirements and there are no exchange agreements to sign."

With real-time streaming quotes, investors receive automatic access to bid/ask quotes and see the current price before they buy or sell. Investors can watch the markets 'tick by tick' to spot opportunities, without hitting the refresh button.

"Adding real-time streaming provides all clients with a powerful tool for making investment decisions," notes Bai. "In addition, we offer research and commentary from trusted sources, complementing our dynamic trading dashboard and industry-recognized planning and tracking resources. We're ensuring today's self-directed investors have everything they want, right at their fingertips."

This year marks RBC Direct Investing's 30th anniversary as an online brokerage for self-directed investors who want to be in control of their investment decisions and have low-cost access to the markets.

About RBC Direct Investing

A leading Canadian online brokerage, RBC Direct Investing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. RBC Direct Investing provides an intuitive, reliable trading experience for self-directed investors who want to be in control of their investment decisions and access the markets at a low cost. Extensive investor resources including research from experts and innovations such as Practice Accounts and Community help investors enrich their knowledge so they can manage their investments with confidence. For those times when clients have account and trading inquiries, experienced investment services representatives are only a phone call away. RBC Direct Investing is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. For more information, please visit www.rbcdirectinvesting.com

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank