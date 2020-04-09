RBC announces that business clients can enroll for the Canada Emergency Business Account through the RBC Online Banking for Business channel

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC announced today that the online-only enrollment process to participate in the Government of Canada'sCanada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) will be live on April 9, 2020 via RBC Online Banking for Business. Eligible businesses will receive a $40,000 government-funded loan to cover short term operating expenses, payroll and other non-deferrable expenses which are critical to sustain business continuity.

"We understand how important and time-sensitive this relief is for businesses across Canada in order to support their workforce and sustain business continuity," said Greg Grice, Executive Vice-President, Business Financial Services for RBC. "We've created a self-serve, digital-only enrollment process so that we can quickly and seamlessly deliver critical funds to eligible businesses through our existing RBC Online Banking for Business channel."

To enroll for CEBA, clients must log into their RBC Online Banking for Business account as the online enrollment process for RBC clients will only be available through this platform. If clients are not registered for online banking, they can do so by visiting RBC's Online Banking for Business registration page. As part of the enrollment process, clients will need four things:

Update their email and contact details within their RBC Online Banking for Business profile before starting their enrollment

Their RBC business client card number

Their organization's 2019 T4 Summary of Remuneration Paid statement. They can also contact the Canada Revenue Agency to have them re-issue their organization's 2019 statement

Confirm that the person enrolling for CEBA has the authority to attest on behalf of the organization and legally bind the organization to the terms of the CEBA loan agreement.

RBC Express clients who are not enrolled for Online Banking for Business will need to contact their RBC Account Manager for separate instructions on CEBA enrollment.

Clients who need more information about CEBA and its eligibility requirements should visit The Government of Canada's website for more information.

More information about how RBC is supporting businesses across Canada during these times can be found at www.rbc.com/businessrelief.

