RB Unveils Upgraded Ingredient Disclosure Website

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer products company RB has re-launched its product transparency website, www.rbnainfo.com, which discloses ingredients for its products sold in the US. RB initially created the site in 2009 to proactively offer consumers greater visibility into the products they were buying. The upgraded site takes RB's commitment to ingredient transparency even further by offering additional technical details, including fragrance information, and enhanced consumer-friendly functionality for searching its popular consumer brands including Lysol, Mucinex, Air Wick, and Finish, among others.

"RB has a long and proud history of being a leader in ingredient transparency because we firmly believe consumers have both a right to know, as well as a right to understand, what is included in our products," said Hal Ambuter, Vice President of Regulatory and Government Affairs for RB's Hygiene Home brands in North America. "To truly create a cleaner world, we need to start with providing our consumers with the information they need to make informed choices and to reinforce their trust and confidence in our products."

RB has spent over a decade working collaboratively with leading NGOs, policymakers and other consumer product companies towards standardizing disclosure requirements across product lines. To that end, RB was an active leader in developing and supporting the California Cleaning Product Right to Know Act of 2017, a landmark law that requires precedent-setting ingredient and fragrance disclosure. The upgraded RB website meets all the requirements of the California regulation with some significant additions.

"It's great to see a company like RB put so much thought and effort into creating an online format to disclose ingredients that is user friendly and, in some cases, goes above and beyond what is currently required by law," said Amber Garcia, executive director of Women's Voices for the Earth. "We thank RB for the leadership it has shown on the public's right to know. They truly listened to their customers who were asking for more information about what products are made of, and they delivered."

Consumers who visit the enhanced www.rbnainfo.com website can search by product name or UPC barcode to easily find ingredient information. The site offers three different ways to view the information, including via the new SmartLabel® format. Visitors can also download Safety Data Sheets for each product, in either English or Spanish, and learn the latest information on RB's responsibility standards and policies.

RB will continue its mission of providing consumers with the information they need through on-label ingredient statements. This will enable even greater point of purchase information. Some of the labels have already been launched with the remainder slated by the end of 2020, including a Lysol ingredient statement.

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.

Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/US.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

