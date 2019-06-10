10.06.2019 11:07:00

RB Care Homes Invited Back to Participate in the Parliamentary Review

LIVERPOOL, England, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the prestigious honour of being invited to speak at Parliament in 2018, Raqia Bibi, the Operations Director of RB Care Homes, has once again been humbled with an invite to speak on the importance of developing healthcare for the older generation in 2019.

After winning the best practice award at the event in 2018, RB Care Homes are confident they will exceed expectations this year and will continue to provide the gold-standard in residential care.

In 2018, RB Care Homes were grateful to be presented with such a platform to express their views and showcase their ongoing efforts to improve and lead the way in the healthcare sector. Raqia Bibi said, "It's a humbling experience to be recognised not once but twice by Parliament for our hard work and dedication and we are extremely proud to be able to set a precedent for other companies."

Alongside being able to express RB Care Homes' views and goals on residential care in front of MPs, Raqia has been asked to contribute to the Parliamentary Review. Fiercely admired and revered by many, the Parliamentary Review is a well-established journal with a strong influence.

"It's fantastic for us to be able to educate people on the importance of care homes and to be able to take ailing residences and turn them into high-performing facilities, that make both RB Care Homes and it's residents proud. Providing amazing care is at the heart of what we do and to speak about that at Parliament is truly amazing," said Raqia, when asked about what it means to be invited to speak for a second time at Parliament.

With an ever increasing, ageing population, residential homes and 5-star care are more important than ever. The exciting and rewarding work achieved by RB Care Homes is key to providing people with trust-worthy, reliable care when it is needed most.

Media Contact:
James Bright
James@rbcarehomes.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736768/RB_Care_Homes.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.06.19
EZB-Schwenk sollte Gold langfristig Auftrieb geben
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
07.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
07.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
07.06.19
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
07.06.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
Hype um vegane Burger: Beyond Meat-Aktie entfacht Kursfeuerwerk
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Kramp-Karrenbauer konkretisiert Forderung nach Regeln im Internet
Wie Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. am Sonntag notieren
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Novartis mit neuer Pharma-Leitung - Aktie unbewegt
Lösen goldgedeckte Kryptowährungen bald Gold ab?
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Pfingstwochenende
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB