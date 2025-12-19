Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’112 -0.2%  SPI 18’017 -0.2%  Dow 47’836 -0.2%  DAX 24’223 0.1%  Euro 0.9317 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’745 0.1%  Gold 4’331 0.0%  Bitcoin 70’074 3.2%  Dollar 0.7951 0.1%  Öl 60.3 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343
Top News
PUMA-Aktie im Minus: Refinanzierung über erhöht finanzielle Flexibilität
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie höher: Mercedes-Rating von Scope auf "A" gesenkt
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Heidelberg Materials-Aktie mit Overweight in neuer Analyse
RWE-Aktie höher: Verkauf von polnischem Offshore-Projekt
Suche...

Rara Terra Minerals Aktie 12987207 / CA75382L1031

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.12.2025 14:53:38

Raytheon Wins Contract To Supply PhantomStrike Radar To US Air Force

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, a subsidiary of RTX Corp. (RTX), Friday announced that the company has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force to equip the autonomous X-62A Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft with a PhantomStrike radar.

PhantomStrike, a first-of-its-kind, air-cooled and compact fire-control radar, is designed for a wide range of platforms, including uncrewed aerial vehicles, light-attack aircraft, and rotary-wing aircraft.

The radar is expected to play a significant role in helping the U.S. maintain air superiority.

In the pre-market hours, RTX is trading at $179.94, up 0.94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten