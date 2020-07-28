Raytheon Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

WALTHAM, Mass., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported second quarter 2020 results.

Sales of $14.1 billion

Adjusted sales of $14.3 billion

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of a loss of $2.56 and included $2.96 of net significant and/or non-recurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments

and included of net significant and/or non-recurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments Adjusted EPS of $0.40

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $210 million

Free cash flow of an outflow of $248 million

Achieved ~$600 million of cost reduction and ~$1 billion of cash conservation actions

of cost reduction and of cash conservation actions Combined book-to-bill ratio of 1.20 at RIS and RMD segments

"During the quarter, we continued to deliver good performance in our defense business, while we saw challenges in commercial aerospace as expected," said Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes. "Looking ahead, we expect the pressures in commercial aerospace to persist as OEM production levels and aftermarket activity remain low. As a result, we are taking difficult but necessary actions to strengthen the business, including achieving the previously announced cost and cash savings this year. At the same time, we continue to deliver cost synergies from the Rockwell Collins acquisition and the Raytheon merger."

Hayes continued, "I'm proud of what our team has accomplished in support of our customers, suppliers, and communities during this difficult time. Our balance sheet remains strong and the resiliency of our defense business will help us weather this storm as we continue to capitalize on growth opportunities supported by our record backlog. I am confident that our balanced portfolio and advanced technologies will position us for long-term value creation as the global economy recovers."

See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Raytheon Technologies reported second quarter sales of $14.1 billion and adjusted sales of $14.3 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was a loss of $2.56 and included $2.96 of net significant and/or non-recurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments, where $2.34 was related to charges due to the current economic environment primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $2.34, $2.13 was related to an impairment of Collins Aerospace goodwill and intangibles. Other adjustments included $0.28 for acquisition accounting adjustments primarily related to intangible amortization and $0.21 for restructuring. Adjusted EPS was $0.40.

The company recorded a net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $3.8 billion, and included $4.4 billion of net significant and/or nonrecurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments. Adjusted net income was $598 million. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the second quarter was $210 million and better than expected primarily due to the timing of collections and execution on cash conservation actions. Capital expenditures were $458 million, resulting in a free cash outflow of $248 million. Free cash flow included $165 million of merger costs and restructuring.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations ($ in millions, except EPS)

2nd Quarter

2020

Reported







Sales $ 14,061

Net Income $ (3,844)

EPS $ (2.56)











Adjusted







Sales $ 14,277

Net Income $ 598

EPS $ 0.40











Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 210

Free Cash Flow

$ (248)















Note: Q2 2020 results include the legacy Raytheon business since the merger date of April 3, 2020. Reported and adjusted numbers do not include the legacy Raytheon business pre-merger stub period from March 30, 2020 to April 2, 2020 which had an estimated $400M of sales, $40M of net income, and $100M of operating cash flow.

Bookings and Orders

Backlog at the end of the second quarter was $158.7 billion, of which $85.6 billion was from commercial aerospace and a record $73.1 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$2.3 billion on the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance-Model 2 (AN/TPY-2) radar program for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD)

on the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance-Model 2 (AN/TPY-2) radar program for the (KSA) at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) $1.4 billion on a number of classified programs at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)

on a number of classified programs at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) $299 million for Standard Missile-3 (SM-3®) for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and an international customer at RMD

In addition, during the quarter RMD was selected by the U.S. Air Force to develop the Long-Range Standoff Weapon (LRSO).

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD). In connection with the merger, the company revised its segment presentation. Prior periods have been revised to reflect the current presentation. Refer to the accompanying tables for further details.

Collins Aerospace

2nd Quarter

Six Months ($ in millions) 2020 2019 % Change

2020 2019 % Change Reported













Sales $ 4,202 $ 6,576 (36)%

$ 10,640 $ 13,089 (19)% Operating Profit $ (317) $ 1,276 (125)%

$ 929 $ 2,240 (59)% ROS (7.5)% 19.4%



8.7% 17.1%

















Adjusted













Sales $ 4,298 $ 6,576 (35)%

$ 10,758 $ 13,089 (18)% Operating Profit $ 24 $ 1,293 (98)%

$ 1,308 $ 2,502 (48)% ROS 0.6% 19.7%



12.2% 19.1%



Note: Prior periods have been revised to reflect the current segment presentation which excludes acquisition accounting adjustments and includes additional corporate expense allocations.

Collins Aerospace had second quarter 2020 adjusted sales of $4,298 million, down 35 percent versus the prior year. Commercial OE was down 53 percent and commercial aftermarket was down 48 percent, while military was up 10 percent. The decrease in commercial sales was driven primarily by the current economic environment which has resulted in lower flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and commercial OEM deliveries, which was slightly offset by F-35 and defense development program growth.

Collins Aerospace recorded adjusted operating profit of $24 million in the quarter, down 98 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was driven by lower commercial aerospace OEM and aftermarket sales volume that was slightly offset by gross margin drop through on higher military volume.

Pratt & Whitney

2nd Quarter

Six Months ($ in millions) 2020 2019 % Change

2020 2019 % Change Reported













Sales $ 3,487 $ 5,154 (32)%

$ 8,840 $ 9,972 (11)% Operating Profit $ (457) $ 449 (202)%

$ 18 $ 927 (98)% ROS (13.1)% 8.7%



0.2% 9.3%

















Adjusted













Sales $ 3,607 $ 5,154 (30)%

$ 8,938 $ 9,972 (10)% Operating Profit $ (151) $ 452 (133)%

$ 364 $ 944 (61)% ROS (4.2)% 8.8%



4.1% 9.5%



Note: Prior periods have been revised to reflect the current segment presentation which excludes acquisition accounting adjustments and includes additional corporate expense allocations.

Pratt & Whitney had second quarter 2020 adjusted sales of $3,607 million, down 30 percent versus the prior year. Commercial OE was down 42 percent and commercial aftermarket was down 51 percent, while military was up 11 percent. The decrease in commercial sales was primarily due to a significant reduction in shop visits and related spare part sales and commercial engine deliveries principally driven by the current economic environment, which was slightly offset by F135 production volume and aftermarket growth on multiple fighter jet platforms.

Pratt & Whitney recorded an adjusted operating loss of $151 million in the quarter, down 133 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by lower commercial aftermarket sales volume and unfavorable mix.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

2nd Quarter

Six Months

($ in millions) 2020

2020

Reported







Sales $ 3,314

$ 3,314

Operating Profit $ 311

$ 311

ROS 9.4%

9.4%











Adjusted







Sales $ 3,314

$ 3,314

Operating Profit $ 311

$ 311

ROS 9.4%

9.4%

Note: Q2 2020 reported and adjusted results include RIS since the merger date of April 3, 2020. Reported and adjusted numbers do not include RIS pre-merger stub period from March 30, 2020 to April 2, 2020 which had an estimated $200M of sales and $20M of operating profit.

RIS had second quarter adjusted sales of $3,314 million and recorded $311 million of adjusted operating profit in the quarter.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

2nd Quarter

Six Months

($ in millions) 2020

2020

Reported







Sales $ 3,590

$ 3,590

Operating Profit $ 397

$ 397

ROS 11.1%

11.1%











Adjusted







Sales $ 3,590

$ 3,590

Operating Profit $ 397

$ 397

ROS 11.1%

11.1%

Note: Q2 2020 reported and adjusted results include RMD since the merger date of April 3, 2020. Reported and adjusted numbers do not include RMD pre-merger stub period from March 30, 2020 to April 2, 2020 which had an estimated $200M of sales and $25M of operating profit.

RMD had second quarter adjusted sales of $3,590 million and recorded $397 million of adjusted operating profit in the quarter.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Raytheon Technologies' financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call will be (866) 219-7829 in the U.S. or (478) 205-0667 outside of the U.S. The passcode is 4609655. The conference call will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.rtx.com/investors. Individuals may listen to the call and download charts that will be used during the call. These charts will be available for printing prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Raytheon Technologies Corporation's ("RTC") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding, and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net sales represents consolidated net sales from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding represents diluted weighted average shares outstanding (a GAAP measure), including stock awards which were anti-dilutive during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the net loss from operations. The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding the tax effect of restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. For the Business segments, when applicable, adjustments of net sales similarly reflect continuing operations excluding other significant items, and adjustments of operating profit and margins similarly reflect continuing operations, excluding restructuring, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTC's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTC's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectation for free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide Raytheon Technologies Corporation's ("RTC") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "on track" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax rates, R&D spend, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits to RTC of United Technologies Corporation's ("UTC") Rockwell Collins acquisition, the merger between UTC and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon", and such merger, the "merger") or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions"), including estimated synergies and customer cost savings resulting from the merger and the separation transactions and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which RTC operates in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction and in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, and the impact of pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand and distribution capabilities as the COVID-19 outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of disruption to air travel and commercial activities generally, and significant restrictions and limitations on businesses, particularly within the aerospace and commercial airlines industries) aviation safety concerns, weather conditions and natural disasters, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers, and the risks associated with U.S. government sales (including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration or the allocation of funds to governmental responses to COVID-19, a government shutdown, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs); (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts) of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things the integration of UTC's and Raytheon's businesses or the integration of RTC with other businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (4) RTC's levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTC of its common stock, which have been suspended through the end of the calendar year and may continue to be suspended, or discontinued or delayed, at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof (including the potential termination of U.S. government contracts and performance under undefinitized contract awards and the potential inability to recover termination costs); (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) the effect of changes in tax (including U.S. tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, which is commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), environmental, regulatory and other laws and regulations (including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anti-corruption requirements, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations) in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate; (17) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the combination of UTC's and Raytheon's businesses (including ongoing integration activities from historic UTC and Raytheon acquisitions prior to the merger) cannot be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected, or the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of UTC's businesses with Raytheon's will be greater than expected or may not result in the achievement of estimated synergies within the contemplated time frame or at all; (18) the ability of RTC to retain and hire key personnel and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world in light of, among other factors, the COVID-19 outbreak; (19) the expected benefits to RTC of the separation transactions; (20) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and (21) the risk that dissynergy costs incurred in connection with the separation transactions will exceed legacy UTC's or legacy Raytheon's estimates. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTC, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTC assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2020

2019(1)

2020(1)

2019(1) Net Sales $ 14,061



$ 11,329



$ 25,421



$ 22,282

Costs and Expenses:















Cost of sales 12,214



8,554



20,786



16,973



Research and development 695



605



1,230



1,192



Selling, general and administrative 1,811



902



2,788



1,770



Total Costs and Expenses 14,720



10,061



24,804



19,935

Goodwill impairment (3,183)



—



(3,183)



—

Other (expense) income, net 82



118



101



181

Operating profit (3,760)



1,386



(2,465)



2,528



Non-service pension (benefit) (237)



(200)



(405)



(392)



Interest expense, net 335



352



667



772

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (3,858)



1,234



(2,727)



2,148



Income tax expense (benefit) (38)



6



601



159

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (3,820)



1,228



(3,328)



1,989



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

from continuing operations 24



45



78



94

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareowners (3,844)



1,183



(3,406)



1,895

Discontinued operations:















Income (loss) from discontinued operations (56)



1,206



(232)



2,114



Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations (65)



435



237



679



Income (loss) from discontinued operations 9



771



(469)



1,435



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

from discontinued operations —



54



43



84

Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to

common shareowners 9



717



(512)



1,351

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareowners $ (3,835)



$ 1,900



$ (3,918)



$ 3,246



















(Loss) Earnings Per Share attributable to common

shareowners - Basic:















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareowners $ (2.56)



$ 1.38



$ (2.78)



$ 2.22



Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.01



0.84



(0.42)



1.58



Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ (2.55)



$ 2.22



$ (3.20)



$ 3.80

(Loss) Earnings Per Share attributable to common

shareowners - Diluted:















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareowners $ (2.56)



$ 1.37



$ (2.78)



$ 2.20



Income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.01



0.83



(0.42)



1.56



Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ (2.55)



$ 2.20



$ (3.20)



$ 3.76



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,501.3



854.4



1,225.4



853.8



Diluted shares 1,501.3



863.7



1,225.4



862.3







(1) As a result of the Separation Transactions and the Distributions we have reclassified certain prior year amounts for the reclassification of the historical Otis and Carrier results to discontinued operations.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019(1)

June 30, 2020(1)

June 30, 2019(1) (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ 4,202

$ 4,298



$ 6,576

$ 6,576



$ 10,640

$ 10,758



$ 13,089

$ 13,089

Pratt & Whitney 3,487

3,607



5,154

5,154



8,840

8,938



9,972

9,972

Raytheon Intelligence &

Space 3,314

3,314



—

—



3,314

3,314



—

—

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 3,590

3,590



—

—



3,590

3,590



—

—

Total segment 14,593

14,809



11,730

11,730



26,384

26,600



23,061

23,061

Eliminations and other (532)

(532)



(401)

(401)



(963)

(963)



(779)

(779)

Consolidated $ 14,061

$ 14,277



$ 11,329

$ 11,329



$ 25,421

$ 25,637



$ 22,282

$ 22,282

























Operating Profit





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ (317)

$ 24



$ 1,276

$ 1,293



$ 929

$ 1,308



$ 2,240

$ 2,502

Pratt & Whitney (457)

(151)



449

452



18

364



927

944

Raytheon Intelligence &

Space 311

311



—

—



311

311



—

—

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 397

397



—

—



397

397



—

—

Total segment (66)

581



1,725

1,745



1,655

2,380



3,167

3,446

Eliminations and other (28)

(28)



(42)

(42)



(53)

(53)



(69)

(69)

Corporate expenses and other

unallocated items (277)

(24)



(87)

(50)



(407)

(123)



(133)

(86)

FAS/CAS operating

adjustment 356

356



—

—



356

356



—

—

Acquisition accounting

adjustments (3,745)

—



(210)

—



(4,016)

—



(437)

—

Consolidated $ (3,760)

$ 885



$ 1,386

$ 1,653



$ (2,465)

$ 2,560



$ 2,528

$ 3,291











































Segment Operating Profit Margin







































Collins Aerospace Systems

(7.5) %

0.6 %



19.4 %

19.7 %



8.7 %

12.2 %



17.1 %

19.1 % Pratt & Whitney

(13.1) %

(4.2) %



8.7 %

8.8 %



0.2 %

4.1 %



9.3 %

9.5 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space

9.4 %

9.4 %



NM



NM





9.4 %

9.4 %



NM



NM

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

11.1 %

11.1 %



NM



NM





11.1 %

11.1 %



NM



NM

Total segment

(0.5) %

3.9 %



14.7 %

14.9 %



6.3 %

8.9 %



13.7 %

14.9 %





(1) Legacy UTC segments have been recast for 2019 and first quarter 2020 as a result of the Separation Transactions, the Distributions and the Raytheon Merger. Refer to supplemental information in the tables on the following pages for additional information. NM Not Meaningful

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,975



$ 4,937

Accounts receivable, net(2) 9,496



8,743

Contract assets(2) 9,943



4,462

Inventory, net 10,256



9,047

Assets related to discontinued operations(1) 135



31,823

Other assets, current 5,469



2,565

Total Current Assets 42,274



61,577

Customer financing assets 3,363



3,463

Future income tax benefits 732



884

Fixed assets, net 14,805



10,322

Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,102



1,252

Goodwill 53,269



36,609

Intangible assets, net 42,003



24,473

Other assets(2) 2,969



1,035

Total Assets $ 161,517



$ 139,615









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 243



$ 2,293

Accounts payable 7,182



7,816

Accrued liabilities(2) 14,253



9,770

Contract liabilities(2) 11,997



9,014

Liabilities related to discontinued operations(1) 319



14,443

Long-term debt currently due 1,297



3,258

Total Current Liabilities 35,291



46,594

Long-term debt 31,210



37,701

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,723



1,093

Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 14,972



2,487

Other long-term liabilities(2) 9,394



7,414

Total Liabilities 92,590



95,289

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 35



95

Shareowners' Equity:





Common Stock 36,679



22,955

Treasury Stock (10,398)



(32,626)

Retained earnings 49,744



61,594

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,800)



(10,149)

Total Shareowners' Equity 67,225



41,774

Noncontrolling interest 1,667



2,457

Total Equity 68,892



44,231

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 161,517



$ 139,615





As a result of the Separation Transactions, the Distributions and the Raytheon Merger, certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation. These reclassifications include: (1) the reclassification of the historical Otis and Carrier results to assets and liabilities related to discontinued operations (2) the presentation of contract-related assets and liabilities as current based upon the duration of our operating cycle

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019(1)

2020

2019(1) Operating Activities:













Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (3,820)



$ 1,228



$ (3,328)



$ 1,989

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash

flows provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,111



650



1,839



1,330

Deferred income tax provision (274)



3



118



10

Stock compensation cost 72



69



135



118

Net periodic pension and other postretirement benefit (93)



(125)



(223)



(244)

Goodwill impairment loss 3,183



—



3,183



—

Change in:













Accounts receivable 773



(146)



1,163



736

Contract assets 725



(255)



376



(573)

Inventory (155)



(317)



(550)



(795)

Other current assets 28



21



(180)



(322)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,007)



109



(1,395)



(218)

Contract liabilities 302



413



201



633

Global pension contributions (34)



(33)



(42)



(37)

Canadian government settlement —



—



—



(38)

Other operating activities, net 399



(121)



45



180

Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations 210



1,496



1,342



2,769

Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (458)



(384)



(783)



(678)

Dispositions of businesses 234



—



234



133

Cash acquired in Raytheon Merger 3,208



—



3,208



—

Increase in customer financing assets, net (41)



(159)



(129)



(332)

Increase in collaboration intangible assets (28)



(82)



(106)



(169)

Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts 238



(31)



(286)



61

Other investing activities, net (57)



(58)



(82)



(118)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations 3,096



(714)



2,056



(1,103)

Financing Activities:













Issuance of long-term debt 1,984



3



1,984



2

Dividend from discontinued operations —



—



17,207



—

Repayment of long-term debt (1,228)



(9)



(15,038)



(13)

Decrease in short-term borrowings, net (1,382)



(18)



(2,045)



(388)

Proceeds from Common Stock issued under employee stock plans 4



6



10



11

Dividends paid on Common Stock (724)



(610)



(1,338)



(1,219)

Repurchase of Common Stock —



(40)



(47)



(69)

Net transfers (to) from discontinued operations (950)



168



(1,966)



682

Other financing activities, net (76)



(11)



(99)



(73)

Net cash flows used in financing activities from continuing operations (2,372)



(511)



(1,332)



(1,067)

Discontinued Operations:













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (189)



614



(661)



841

Net cash used in investing activities —



(109)



(241)



(114)

Net cash used in financing activities (1,803)



(178)



(1,481)



(698)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by discontinued operations (1,992)



327



(2,383)



29

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9



—



(10)



4

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from

discontinued operations —



(25)



(76)



11

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,049)



573



(403)



643

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,073



4,057



4,961



3,731

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within assets related to discontinued

operations, beginning of period 1,993



2,225



2,459



2,481

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 7,017



6,855



7,017



6,855

Less: Restricted cash 42



18



42



18

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for discontinued operations —



2,521



—



2,521

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,975



$ 4,316



$ 6,975



$ 4,316







(1) As a result of the Separation Transactions, the Distributions and the Raytheon Merger, certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation. These reclassifications include the reclassification of the historical Otis and Carrier results to discontinued operations and the reclassification of lease amortization within our presentation of cash flows.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Collins Aerospace Systems













Net sales $ 4,202



$ 6,576



$ 10,640



$ 13,089

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) (96)



—



(118)



—

Adjusted net sales $ 4,298



$ 6,576



$ 10,758



$ 13,089

















Operating profit (loss) $ (317)



$ 1,276



$ 929



$ 2,240

Restructuring (151)



(17)



(157)



(56)

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) (122)



—



(144)



—

Bad debt expense driven by customer bankruptcies and

collectability risk(1) (89)



—



(99)



—

Foreign government wage subsidies(1) 24



—



24



—

Fixed asset impairment(1) (3)



—



(3)



—

Loss on sale of business —



—



—



(25)

Amortization of Rockwell Collins inventory fair value adjustment —



—



—



(181)

Adjusted operating profit $ 24



$ 1,293



$ 1,308



$ 2,502

Adjusted operating profit margin 0.6 %

19.7 %

12.2 %

19.1 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 3,487



$ 5,154



$ 8,840



$ 9,972

Favorable impact of a contract termination —



—



22



—

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) (120)



—



(120)



—

Adjusted net sales $ 3,607



$ 5,154



$ 8,938



$ 9,972

















Operating profit (loss) $ (457)



$ 449



$ 18



$ 927

Restructuring (107)



(3)



(107)



(17)

Bad debt expense driven by customer bankruptcies and

collectability risk(1) (148)



—



(210)



—

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) (110)



—



(110)



—

Foreign government wage subsidies(1) 59



—



59



—

Favorable impact of a contract termination —



—



22



—

Adjusted operating profit $ (151)



$ 452



$ 364



$ 944

Adjusted operating profit margin (4.2) %

8.8 %

4.1 %

9.5 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space













Net sales $ 3,314



$ —



$ 3,314



$ —

















Operating profit $ 311



$ —



$ 311



$ —

Operating profit margin 9.4 %

— %

9.4 %

— % Raytheon Missiles & Defense













Net sales $ 3,590



$ —



$ 3,590



$ —

















Operating profit $ 397



$ —



$ 397



$ —

Operating profit margin 11.1 %

— %

11.1 %

— % Corporate, Eliminations and other items













Net sales $ (532)



$ (401)



$ (963)



$ (779)

















Operating profit $ (305)



$ (129)



$ (460)



$ (202)

Restructuring (169)



(1)



(171)



(2)

Transaction and integration costs related to acquisition of

Rockwell Collins, Inc. —



(10)



—



(19)

Costs associated with the separation of the commercial businesses (14)



—



(14)





Transaction expenses associated with the Raytheon Merger (70)



(26)



(99)



(26)

Adjusted operating profit $ (52)



$ (92)



$ (176)



$ (155)

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments(2)













Operating Profit $ (3,745)



$ (210)



$ (4,016)



$ (437)

Intangible impairment(1) (17)



—



(57)



—

Goodwill impairment(1) (3,183)



—



(3,183)



—

Acquisition accounting adjustments (545)



(210)



(776)



(437)

Adjusted operating profit $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

RTC Consolidated













Net sales $ 14,061



$ 11,329



$ 25,421



$ 22,282

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments (216)



—



(216)



—

Adjusted net sales $ 14,277



$ 11,329



$ 25,637



$ 22,282

















Operating profit $ (3,760)



$ 1,386



$ (2,465)



$ 2,528

Restructuring (427)



(21)



(435)



(75)

Acquisition accounting adjustments (545)



(210)



(776)



(437)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included

in Operating Profit above (3,673)



(36)



(3,814)



(251)

Consolidated adjusted operating profit $ 885



$ 1,653



$ 2,560



$ 3,291







(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, included in other significant items in the table above is a net pre-tax charge of $3.6 billion related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This amount includes a $3.2 billion impairment of goodwill, $0.2 billion of charges related to customer bankruptcies and increased collectability risk, and $0.2 billion of charges related to significant unfavorable contract adjustments. Management has determined these items are directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, incremental to similar costs incurred for reasons other than the pandemic, not expected to recur once the impact of the pandemic has subsided, and therefore not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. (2) In conjunction with the Raytheon Merger, we have revised our definition of Adjusted operating profit, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted EPS to exclude the impact of Acquisition accounting adjustments along with restructuring costs and other significant items. Acquisition accounting adjustments include the amortization expense and impairment charges related to acquired intangible assets related to historical acquisitions, the amortization of the property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment acquired through historical acquisitions, and the amortization of customer contractual obligations related to loss making or below market contracts acquired. Management believes the revision to these non-GAAP measures is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance. All periods presented reflect the impact of this change

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, Weighted Average

Diluted Shares Outstanding and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars and shares in millions - Income (Expense)) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to common shareowners $ (3,844)



$ 1,183



$ (3,406)



$ 1,895

Total Restructuring Costs (427)



(21)



(435)



(75)

Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (545)



(210)



(776)



(437)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational

items included in Operating Profit (3,673)



(36)



(3,814)



(251)

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Non-service Pension













Pension curtailment (25)



—



(25)



—

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Interest Expense, Net













Interest on tax settlements —



58



—



58

Deferred compensation 4



—



4



—

Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-

recurring and non-operational items above 321



53



403



162

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items

included in Income Tax Expense













Tax expenses associated with the Company's

separation of Otis and Carrier —



—



(415)



—

Tax settlements —



264



—



264

Tax impact from business disposal (22)



—



(22)



—

Tax impact related to debt exchange (60)



—



(60)



—

Revaluation of certain international tax incentives (46)



—



(46)



—

Revaluation of deferred taxes related to Raytheon

merger and the Company's separation of Otis and Carrier 31



—



31



—

Less: Impact on net income attributable to common

shareowners (4,442)



108



(5,155)



(279)

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to common shareowners $ 598



$ 1,075



$ 1,749



$ 2,174

















Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (2.56)



$ 1.37



$ (2.78)



$ 2.20

Impact on Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share (2.96)



0.13



(4.20)



(0.32)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.40



$ 1.24



$ 1.42



$ 2.52

















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding













Reported Diluted 1,501.3



863.7



1,225.4



862.3

Impact of dilutive shares(1) 2.4



—



4.9



—

Adjusted Diluted 1,503.7



863.7



1,230.3



862.3

















Effective Tax Rate 1.0 %

0.5 %

(22.0) %

7.4 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate 22.0 %

21.9 %

43.2 %

13.1 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 23.0 %

22.4 %

21.2 %

20.5 %





(1) The computation of reported diluted earnings per share excludes the effect of the potential exercise of stock awards, including stock appreciation rights and stock options, because their effect was antidilutive in the quarter ended and six months ended June 30, 2020 due to the reported loss from operations. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported income from continuing operations and the dilutive effect of such awards is included in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019







Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 210



$ 1,496

Capital expenditures (458)



(384)

Free cash flow $ (248)



$ 1,112











Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019







Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,342



$ 2,769

Capital expenditures (783)



(678)

Free cash flow $ 559



$ 2,091



Raytheon Technologies Corporation Legacy UTC Reported Segment Results

In conjunction with the Raytheon Merger, we revised our measurement of segment performance to reflect how management now reviews and evaluates operating performance. Under the new segment performance measurement, certain acquisition accounting adjustments are now excluded from segment results in order to better represent the ongoing operational performance of those segments. In addition, the majority of Corporate expenses are now allocated to the segments, excluding certain items that remain at Corporate because they are not included in management's review of the segment results. The tables below summarize the historical results of our Pratt and Whitney and Collins Aerospace Systems segments reflecting the impact of these adjustments.





2020

2019 Net Sales (dollars in millions)

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney

$ 5,353



$ 4,818



$ 5,154



$ 5,285



$ 5,645



$ 20,902

Collins Aerospace Systems

6,438



6,513



6,576



6,495



6,444



26,028

Total segments

11,791



11,331



11,730



11,780



12,089



46,930

Eliminations and other

(431)



(378)



(401)



(407)



(395)



(1,581)

Total net sales from continuing

operations

$ 11,360



$ 10,953



$ 11,329



$ 11,373



$ 11,694



$ 45,349































2020

2019 Operating Profit (dollars in millions)

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney

$ 475



$ 478



$ 449



$ 520



$ 354



$ 1,801

Collins Aerospace Systems

1,246



964



1,276



1,259



1,009



4,508

Total segments

1,721



1,442



1,725



1,779



1,363



6,309



























Corporate expenses and other unallocated

items

(25)



(27)



(42)



(46)



(25)



(140)

Eliminations and other

(130)



(46)



(87)



(83)



(151)



(367)

Acquisition accounting adjustments

(271)



(227)



(210)



(220)



(231)



(888)

Total operating profit from continuing

operations

$ 1,295



$ 1,142



$ 1,386



$ 1,430



$ 956



$ 4,914































2020

2019 Operating Profit Margin

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney

8.9 %

9.9 %

8.7 %

9.8 %

6.3 %

8.6 % Collins Aerospace Systems

19.4 %

14.8 %

19.4 %

19.4 %

15.7 %

17.3 % Total segments operating profit margin

14.6 %

12.7 %

14.7 %

15.1 %

11.3 %

13.4 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Legacy UTC Reconciliation of Previously Reported to Reported Segment Results

(dollars in millions)

2020

2019



Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney























Net sales, as previously reported

$ 5,351



$ 4,817



$ 5,150



$ 5,283



$ 5,642



$ 20,892

Corporate expense allocation adjustment

2



1



4

2



3



10

Net sales, reported

$ 5,353



$ 4,818



$ 5,154



$ 5,285



$ 5,645



$ 20,902



























Operating profit, as previously reported

$ 439



$ 433



$ 424



$ 471



$ 340



$ 1,668

Corporate expense allocation adjustment

(37)



(32)



(34)



(33)



(51)



(150)

Acquisition accounting adjustment

73



77



59



82



65



283

Operating profit, reported

$ 475



$ 478



$ 449



$ 520



$ 354



$ 1,801

Operating profit %, as previously reported

8.2 %

9.0 %

8.2 %

8.9 %

6.0 %

8.0 % Operating profit %, reported

8.9 %

9.9 %

8.7 %

9.8 %

6.3 %

8.6 %

























Collins Aerospace Systems























Net sales, reported

$ 6,438



$ 6,513



$ 6,576



$ 6,495



$ 6,444



$ 26,028

Operating profit, as previously reported

$ 1,092



$ 856



$ 1,172



$ 1,167



$ 905



$ 4,100

Corporate expense allocation adjustment

(44)



(42)



(47)



(46)



(62)



(197)

Acquisition accounting adjustment

198



150



151



138



166



605

Operating profit, reported

$ 1,246



$ 964



$ 1,276



$ 1,259



$ 1,009



$ 4,508

Operating profit %, as previously reported

17.0 %

13.1 %

17.8 %

18.0 %

14.0 %

15.8 % Operating profit %, reported

19.4 %

14.8 %

19.4 %

19.4 %

15.7 %

17.3 %





























2020

2019 Total Segments

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Net sales, reported

$ 11,791



$ 11,331



$ 11,730



$ 11,780



$ 12,089



$ 46,930

Operating profit, reported

$ 1,721



$ 1,442



$ 1,725



$ 1,779



$ 1,363



$ 6,309

Operating profit %, reported

14.6 %

12.7 %

14.7 %

15.1 %

11.3 %

13.4 %

























Corporate, Eliminations, and Other























Net sales, as previously reported

$ (433)



$ (384)



$ (402)



$ (411)



$ (398)



$ (1,595)

Adjustment for discontinued operations

2



6



6



6



6



24

Corporate Expense Allocation Adjustment

—



—



(5)



(2)



(3)



(10)

Net sales, reported

$ (431)



$ (378)



$ (401)



$ (407)



$ (395)



$ (1,581)



























Operating Profit:























General corporate expenses, as

previously reported

$ (25)



$ (101)



$ (239)



$ (232)



$ (360)



$ (932)

Corporate expense allocation adjustment

—



74



197



186



335



792

Corporate expenses and other unallocated

items, reported

$ (25)



$ (27)



$ (42)



$ (46)



$ (25)



$ (140)



























Eliminations and other, as previously

reported

$ (115)



$ (98)



$ (124)



$ (113)



$ (180)



$ (515)

Adjustment for discontinued operations

228



52



153



137



251



593

Corporate expense allocation adjustment

(243)



—



(116)



(107)



(222)



(445)

Eliminations and other, reported

$ (130)



$ (46)



$ (87)



$ (83)



$ (151)



$ (367)



























Acquisition Accounting Adjustments,

reported

$ (271)



$ (227)



$ (210)



$ (220)



$ (231)



$ (888)



























Continuing Operations, reported























Net sales, reported

$ 11,360



$ 10,953



$ 11,329



$ 11,373



$ 11,694



$ 45,349

Operating profit, reported

$ 1,295



$ 1,142



$ 1,386



$ 1,430



$ 956



$ 4,914

Operating profit %, reported

11.4 %

10.4 %

12.2 %

12.6 %

8.2 %

10.8 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Legacy UTC Segment Results, Adjusted





2020

2019 Net Sales, Adjusted (dollars in millions)

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney

$ 5,331



$ 4,818



$ 5,154



$ 5,285



$ 5,645



$ 20,902

Collins Aerospace Systems

6,460



6,513



6,576



6,495



6,444



26,028

Total segments

11,791



11,331



11,730



11,780



12,089



46,930

Eliminations and other

(431)



(378)



(401)



(407)



(395)



(1,581)

Total adjusted net sales from continuing operations

$ 11,360



$ 10,953



$ 11,329



$ 11,373



$ 11,694



$ 45,349































2020

2019 Operating Profit, Adjusted (dollars in millions)

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney

$ 515



$ 492



$ 452



$ 520



$ 470



$ 1,934

Collins Aerospace Systems

1,284



1,209



1,293



1,286



1,061



4,849

Total segments

1,799



1,701



1,745



1,806



1,531



6,783

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items

(25)



(27)



(42)



(46)



(25)



(140)

Eliminations and other

(99)



(36)



(50)



(46)



(96)



(228)

Total adjusted operating profit from continuing operations

$ 1,675



$ 1,638



$ 1,653



$ 1,714



$ 1,410



$ 6,415































2020

2019 Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney

9.7 %

10.2 %

8.8 %

9.8 %

8.3 %

9.3 % Collins Aerospace Systems

19.9 %

18.6 %

19.7 %

19.8 %

16.5 %

18.6 % Total Segments Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

15.3 %

15.0 %

14.9 %

15.3 %

12.7 %

14.5 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Legacy UTC Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (non GAAP) Segment Results

(dollars in millions)

2020

2019



Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY Pratt & Whitney























Net sales

$ 5,353



$ 4,818



$ 5,154



$ 5,285



$ 5,645



$ 20,902

Favorable impact of a contract termination

22



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted net sales

$ 5,331



$ 4,818



$ 5,154



$ 5,285



$ 5,645



$ 20,902



























Operating profit, Recast

$ 475



$ 478



$ 449



$ 520



$ 354



$ 1,801

Restructuring

—



(14)



(3)



—



(116)



(133)

Bad debt expense driven by customer bankruptcies and

collectability risk

(62)



—



—



—



—



—

Favorable impact of a contract termination

22



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted operating profit

$ 515



$ 492



$ 452



$ 520



$ 470



$ 1,934

Adjusted operating profit margin

9.7 %

10.2 %

8.8 %

9.8 %

8.3 %

9.3 %

























Collins Aerospace Systems























Net sales

$ 6,438



$ 6,513



$ 6,576



$ 6,495



$ 6,444



$ 26,028

Significant unfavorable adjustments to contract estimates

(22)



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted net sales

$ 6,460



$ 6,513



$ 6,576



$ 6,495



$ 6,444



$ 26,028



























Operating profit

$ 1,246



$ 964



$ 1,276



$ 1,259



$ 1,009



$ 4,508

Restructuring

(6)



(39)



(17)



(27)



(19)



(102)

Loss on sale of business

—



(25)



—



—



—



(25)

Amortization of Rockwell Collins inventory fair value

adjustment

—



(181)



—



—



—



(181)

Costs associated with pension plan amendment

—



—



—



—



(33)



(33)

Bad debt expense driven by customer bankruptcies and

collectability risk

(10)



—



—



—



—



—

Significant unfavorable adjustments to contract estimates

(22)



—



—



—



—



—

Adjusted operating profit

$ 1,284



$ 1,209



$ 1,293



$ 1,286



$ 1,061



$ 4,849

Adjusted operating profit margin

19.9 %

18.6 %

19.7 %

19.8 %

16.5 %

18.6 %

























Corporate, Eliminations, and Other























Net sales

$ (431)



$ (378)



$ (401)



$ (407)



$ (395)



$ (1,581)



























Eliminations and other























Operating profit

$ (25)



$ (27)



$ (42)



$ (46)



$ (25)



$ (140)

Adjusted operating profit

$ (25)



$ (27)



$ (42)



$ (46)



$ (25)



$ (140)



























Corporate expenses and other unallocated items























Operating profit

$ (130)



$ (46)



$ (87)



$ (83)



$ (151)



$ (367)

Restructuring

(2)



(1)



(1)



(1)



(3)



(6)

Transaction and integration costs related to merger

agreement with Rockwell Collins, Inc.

—



(9)



(10)



(11)



(10)



(40)

Transaction expenses associated with the Raytheon

Merger

(29)



—



(26)



(25)



(32)



(83)

Costs associated with pension plan amendment

—



—



—



—



(10)



(10)

Adjusted operating profit

$ (99)



$ (36)



$ (50)



$ (46)



$ (96)



$ (228)



























Total Adjusted net sales from continuing operations

$ 11,360



$ 10,953



$ 11,329



$ 11,373



$ 11,694



$ 45,349

Total Adjusted operating profit from continuing

operations

$ 1,675



$ 1,638



$ 1,653



$ 1,714



$ 1,410



$ 6,415



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-reports-second-quarter-2020-results-301100736.html

