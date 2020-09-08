08.09.2020 23:00:00

Raytheon Technologies President and CEO to present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes will speak at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. 

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact
Michele Quintaglie
C: 860.493.4364
michele.quintaglie@rtx.com

Investor Contact
Kelsey DeBriyn
C: 781.522.5141
kelsey.debriyn@rtx.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-president-and-ceo-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-virtual-8th-annual-laguna-conference-301125792.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 204.00
1.14 %
Geberit 519.60
0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 323.45
0.37 %
Swiss Re 75.28
0.21 %
LafargeHolcim 42.67
0.02 %
Adecco Group 47.71
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.70
-1.41 %
Lonza Grp 544.00
-1.77 %
UBS Group 11.07
-1.99 %
CS Group 9.70
-3.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:10
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
09:48
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07:59
SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote 2020: Darauf können Apple-Fans sich freuen
Smartphone-Verkäufe brechen weltweit um 20 Prozent ein - Apples Erfolg bleibt konstant
General Motors steigt bei Nikola ein - Nikola-Aktie hebt ab - GM-Papier sehr fest
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zieht deutlich an
SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 13.100-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Swiss Re-Aktie freundlich: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Sanofi-Aktie legt zu: Corona-Impfstoff von Sanofi soll weniger als zehn Euro kosten
Tesla-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Versprechen gehalten: Nikola-Gründer verschenkt Aktien an Mitarbeiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
An der heimischen Börse dominierten am Dienstag negative Vorzeichen. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es gen Süden. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes dagegen auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street regierten die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB