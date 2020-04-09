Raytheon Technologies Corporation to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareowners

WALTHAM, Mass., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) (formerly United Technologies Corporation) will host its previously announced 2020 annual meeting of shareowners virtually in lieu of an in-person meeting due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 annual meeting of shareowners will be held at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on April 27, 2020 in accordance with the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement dated March 13, 2020. The meeting will be virtual only and shareowners will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Shareowners as of the close of business on the record date, March 3, 2020, can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RTX2020 by using the 16-digit voting control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or email previously received.

Raytheon Technologies urges shareowners to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the 2020 annual meeting of shareowners by one of the methods described in the previously provided proxy materials whether or not they plan to attend the virtual annual meeting. Note that the proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously provided proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person to a virtual-only meeting and may be used to vote shares in connection with the meeting.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. It comprises four industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Its 195,000 employees enable the company to operate at the edge of known science as they imagine and deliver solutions that push the boundaries in quantum physics, electric propulsion, directed energy, hypersonics, avionics and cybersecurity. The company, formed in 2020 through the merger of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

