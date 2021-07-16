Raytheon Technologies Appoints Jeff Shockey as Senior Vice President of Global Government Relations

WALTHAM, Mass., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Shockey will join Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) as senior vice president of Global Government Relations, succeeding Timothy McBride, who plans to leave the company later this year. Shockey will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes and serve as a member of the executive leadership team, working at the international, federal and state levels to oversee the company's business interests with policymakers and other government organizations.

"Jeff is a proven leader who brings expertise in defense, intelligence and tax policy to the team," said Hayes. "With a career in government and the private sector, Jeff will leverage his commercial and defense and industry relationships to drive government relations as a key enabler of our business."

Shockey joins Raytheon Technologies from Boeing, where he served as vice president, Federal Affairs and International Policy for Government Operations; and most recently as vice president, Global Sales and Marketing for Defense, Space & Security and Global Services' Government Services portfolio. During his time with Boeing, he was responsible for implementing and overseeing all Boeing strategic and tactical interactions with the United States Congress and related federal agencies. His international duties included coordinating with embassies and overseeing foreign military sales.

Prior to Boeing, Shockey was staff director for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He previously served as staff director of the House Appropriations Committee and in other senior staff roles in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Tim McBride has provided leadership for the team at a critical time in our company's transformation," continued Hayes. "I want to thank him for his many contributions to the company and wish him well with his future endeavors."

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Raytheon Technologies

870 Winter Street

Waltham, MA 02451

USA

Media Contact

Chris Johnson

202.384.2474

Chris.johnson@rtx.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-appoints-jeff-shockey-as-senior-vice-president-of-global-government-relations-301335847.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies