Raytheon-Rafael JV Bags $1.25 Bln Tamir Surface-to-air Missiles Supply Contract

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Friday announced that its Raytheon-Rafael Protection Systems or R2S joint venture received a $1.25 billion contract to supply Israel with Tamir surface-to-air missiles including missile kits and test equipment.

The companies established a new facility in East Camden, Arkansas earlier this month with an investment of $33 million to support Israel Missile Defense Organization or IMDO to accelerate serial production of Iron Dome interceptors.

The new site will produce Tamir missiles for the Iron Dome Weapon System and its U.S. variant, SkyHunter for the Marine Corps' Medium-Range Intercept Capability program.

In pre-market activity, RTX shares were trading at $172.82, up 0.44% on the New York Stock Exchange.