Raytheon completes full GPS OCX design and development

AURORA, Colo., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company's (NYSE: RTN) GPS Next-Generation Operational Control System, known as GPS OCX, has completed full software and hardware development and entered the system integration and test phase. The milestone keeps GPS OCX, the enhanced ground control segment of a U.S. Air Force-led effort to modernize America's GPS system, on track to meet its June 2021 contractual delivery deadline.

"GPS OCX is one of the largest, most complex software development programs in the Department of Defense, and we're now in the home stretch toward full system delivery," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business.

The GPS OCX team completed development of 1.5 million lines of software code, supported by a pivot to leading-edge commercial software development processes that began in 2016. Additionally, the team's information assurance best practices helped the program achieve the highest level of cybersecurity protections of any DoD space system.

The U.S. Air Force used the cybersecure GPS OCX launch and checkout system, often referred to as Block 0, to launch the first modernized GPS III satellite into space in December 2018 and the second in August 2019. The team's focus for the remainder of 2019 is the delivery of the system's new modernized receivers, which will measure and monitor legacy military and civilian signals sent by the current GPS satellite constellation plus the new signals sent by the next-generation GPS IIIs.

To learn more about the program's progress and additional capabilities, visit us here.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Heather Uberuaga

+1.520.891.8421

iispr@raytheon.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-completes-full-gps-ocx-design-and-development-300929026.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company