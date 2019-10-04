+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
04.10.2019 11:00:00

RaySearch has Received New Regulatory Clearance for RayStation in China

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch has received a new regulatory clearance from the Chinese authorities NMPA (previously CFDA) for the treatment planning system RayStation®. With this clearance RaySearch can continue to supply the innovative and machine agnostic RayStation to customers in China.

RayStation is designed for multi-modality support of many different treatment delivery machines and is therefore well suited for the large and varied market in China, with many different types of treatment machines installed.

With its large population, China puts stringent requirement on speed and efficiency in the treatment process in order to offer advanced radiotherapy treatments to as many patients as possible. This also suits RayStation well, as it has a strong automation focus and can easily be scaled to fit each customer's needs and requirements.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are pleased to have received this NMPA clearance so that we can provide RayStation to the radiotherapy market in China. RayStation, with its leading position in efficiency and performance, fits the rapidly growing demands from customers in China very well".

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare®*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton* and carbon ion* therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com 

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46(0)8-510-530-00
johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com 

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46(0)70-661-05-59
peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-has-received-new-regulatory-clearance-for-raystation-in-china,c2925278

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2925278/1118400.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/linkedin-pressrelease-rsl,c2695340

LinkedIn PressRelease RSL

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raysearch-has-received-new-regulatory-clearance-for-raystation-in-china-300931172.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

