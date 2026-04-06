Rayonier Advanced Materials Aktie 24571040 / US75508B1044
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06.04.2026 19:08:52
Rayonier Advanced Materials Shares Fall 5% After Fire At Jesup Facility
(RTTNews) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) shares fell 5.27 percent, down $0.56 to $10.06 on Monday, after the company confirmed an isolated fire at its Jesup, Jesup facility during a scheduled annual maintenance outage.
The stock is currently trading at $10.06, below its previous close of $10.62, after opening at $10.56. Shares traded in a range of $9.95 to $10.66 during the session, with volume at 346,914 shares, below the average daily volume of 1.06 million.
Rayonier Advanced Materials' 52-week range is $3.35 to $11.85. The company said the fire was quickly contained with help from local first responders, no injuries were reported, and one production line remains offline while repairs and a root cause investigation continue.
Nachrichten zu Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc When Issued
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Rayonier Advanced Materials legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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03.11.25
|Ausblick: Rayonier Advanced Materials legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)