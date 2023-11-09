Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'595 0.2%  SPI 13'895 0.2%  Dow 34'112 -0.1%  DAX 15'230 0.5%  Euro 0.9633 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'178 0.6%  Gold 1'950 -1.0%  Bitcoin 32'171 0.8%  Dollar 0.8990 -0.1%  Öl 79.7 -2.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101
Top News
Goldpreis vor rasanter Rally? Deshalb sieht Experte grosses Potenzial
Tesla in der Krise? Elon Musk warnt wegen schwacher US-Konjunktur vor Belastungen für das Geschäft von NASDAQ-Wert Tesla
SNB-Vizepräsident Martin Schlegel: Weitere Zinserhöhungen sind noch nicht vom Tisch
"Wolf of Wall Street"-Autor Jordan Belfort mit scharfer Kritik an der Wall Street: So sollten Anleger sich aufstellen
Krypto-Unternehmen verlassen die USA: Coinbase zieht Vergleich zum Halbleitersektor
Suche...
0% Kommission

09.11.2023 01:26:00

RayNeo Air 2 XR Glasses Revolutionize Wearable Display User Experience, Launched on Amazon US

The user-centric XR Glasses create unparalleled, ultra-comfortable massive-screen enjoyment for home viewers, avid gamers and users on-the-move.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo™, an industry leader in consumer-grade augmented reality (AR) innovation, has launched its latest RayNeo Air 2 XR glasses for the global markets. Crafted with a user-centric principle, the RayNeo Air 2 delivers cinema-grade vibrant visuals, immersive private audio experiences, and a wealth of customizable features to match users' preferences. All of this is elegantly encased in a comfortable and stylish design.

RayNeo Air 2

The RayNeo Air 2 marks RayNeo's latest achievement in consumer-focused wearable displays, following the groundbreaking success of the RayNeo X2 true AR glasses -- the world's first binocular full-color MicroLED optical waveguide AR glasses.

Riding the wave of display breakthroughs, the RayNeo Air 2 aims to enhance the holistic user experience of XR wearables. Whether you want unrestricted, cinema-quality viewing from any position, to create a personal virtual workspace in a crowded environment, or to dive into seamless gaming adventures, the RayNeo Air 2 opens up a world of endless possibilities for you.

Ultra-Crisp, Ultra-Brilliant, Unparalleled Audiovisuals

The RayNeo Air 2 presents exceptional visuals while using less power and lighter display panels, compared with its predecessor, the GLOMO award-winning TCL NXTWEAR S. Harnessing Sony's latest 0.55-inch Micro OLED screens, RayNeo Air 2's dual Full HD displays unfold an expansive 46° field of view (FOV) with a crystal-clear clarity of 49 pixels-per-degree (PPD). The glasses bring to users a vivid, detailed, and portable visual experience, equivalent to watching a 201-inch virtual screen from six meters away, akin to being in an immersive movie theater.

Thanks to RayNeo's TCL-backed cutting-edge display technology, the RayNeo Air 2 boasts an industry-leading image brightness of up to 600 nits. With a sharpness greater than 0.8 MTF, a 108% sRGB color range, and an impressive 100,000:1 contrast ratio, these glasses transform your real environment into a virtual cinematic studio, fully unleashing XR technology's potential.

Enjoy remarkable dynamic surround immersion powered by RayNeo's latest audio technologies. Engineered with dual super-linear stereo speakers, the well-calibrated sound system delivers a refined bassline for immersive jamming sessions anywhere, anytime. As a pioneer in applying advanced anti-leakage sound techniques to XR glasses, RayNeo introduces an enhanced "Whisper Mode 2.0" version for discreet listening. Enhanced acoustic phase cancellation technology guarantees your privacy while creating a disturbance-free environment for those around you.

Superior Comfort for Extended Wear

Encased in a sleek and lightweight body, the device is around 15% lighter than the TCL NXTWEAR S. Exclusive air-cushion nose pads create a feather-like touch to your nose. The weight distribution is meticulously optimized to reduce pressure on the face, and the enhanced thermal design ensures your forehead remains comfortable even after prolonged use, whether you're lying in bed or resting in an airplane seat.

Innovatively, the glasses offer 9 different wearing options to fit a wide range of face shapes. This versatility is achieved with the nose pads' "front," "middle," and "back" settings, along with three sets of vertical adjustment (for a total of 10°) for the temples, all easily adjustable at your fingertips.

Moreover, the RayNeo Air 2 has attained the industry's top-level eye protection certification from TÜV Rheinland, covering Eye Comfort, Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free. Its advanced vision protection techniques minimize eye fatigue and dizziness, providing users with peace of mind as they relish immersive visuals

Revolutionary Gaming Companion

Elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level with the RayNeo Air 2, which features a blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gameplay. With simple setups, the glasses can connect to  a host of gaming devices, including gaming phones, PCs, and consoles such as the Steam Deck, Sony PlayStation, and Microsoft Xbox.

There's also exciting news for Nintendo Switch enthusiasts with the arrival of JoyDock – the first-of-its-kind, all-in-one adapter customized for this beloved console. When paired with the RayNeo Air 2, JoyDock seamlessly enhances your Nintendo Switch gaming experience, offering immersive thrills on a colossal 201-inch screen. Equipped with a robust 10,000mAh battery capacity, it effortlessly powers both the console and the glasses during hours-long gameplay. Say goodbye to uncomfortable positions, bid farewell to battery anxiety, and take your Switch with you everywhere, thanks to the chic, starship-inspired frame tailor-made for the console that allows for an easy, one-slide attachment.

Personalized Features Tailored to Your Needs

Recognizing valuable feedback from our users, RayNeo has incorporated a personal touch to the latest RayNeo Air 2 glasses. For the first time, these glasses offer unprecedented color adjustment flexibility to users. Wearers can simply fine-tune the glasses' display settings on the "RayNeo XR" app, including saturation, temperature, and color tone, to align with their viewing preferences.

Having concerns about myopia issues? RayNeo has teamed up with Lensology to provide customized, magnetic correction lens solutions for users worldwide. With convenient online ordering and efficient global delivery right to your doorstep, RayNeo ensures that your specifications are met with precision and care.

Pricing and Availability

The RayNeo Air 2 is now available on the RayNeo Amazon US store at a recommended retailer price (RRP) of $379.

The RayNeo Air 2 will also be available from Q4 2023 through RayNeo's regional channels and authorized retail partner stores across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The JoyDock is expected to be on sale on Amazon US in the first half of December 2023, at the RRP of $99.

To learn more about the RayNeo Air 2, please visit: https://www.rayneo.com/

About RayNeo

RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software, and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm, and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the "Best Connected Consumer Device" at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rayneo-air-2-xr-glasses-revolutionize-wearable-display-user-experience-launched-on-amazon-us-301982514.html

SOURCE RayNeo

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Ein Blick auf die aktuelle Marktlage
Wie ist die aktuelle Lage am Markt? Wo liegen die Schwierigkeiten für Aktien und wie sieht es bei Krypto und Rohstoffen aus?
Darüber gibt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin Einblicke im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.11.23 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08.11.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse erfreut mit Gewinnprognose
08.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter aufwärts?
07.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 35.000 Dollar – Konsolidierung auf hohem Terrain
07.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, NASDAQ 100 Index, Nikkei 225 Index
07.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, UBS, Zurich Insurance
06.11.23 07.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Pool With No Blue (2021) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
03.11.23 Aktien, Krypto & Rohstoffe – Aktuelle Marktlage | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 19.96
Short 11'269.18 13.60 9ZSSMU
Short 11'697.80 8.92 JDSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'595.06 08.11.2023 17:31:23
Long 10'170.76 18.95 CVSSMU
Long 9'962.89 13.78 BCSSMU
Long 9'510.85 8.73 SSNM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Life-Aktie rutscht dennoch ab: Swiss Life verbucht weiteres Wachstum - Höhere Einnahmen aus Gebühren und Kommissionen
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Grün: UBS erhält viele Kündigungen ehemaliger CS-Mitarbeiter - Wohl keine Entlassungen mehr notwendig
Verkauf oder günstiger Einstieg? Roche-Aktie so günstig wie seit fünf Jahren nicht mehr
Spexis-Aktie bricht ein: Antrag auf Nachlassstundung wegen ausbleibender Finanzierung
Julius Bär-Aktie im Minus: Drohender Zusammenbruch der SIGNA-Gruppe könnte erhebliche Folgen für Julius Bär haben
Commerzbank-Aktie wieder im Plus: Nach starkem dritten Quartal erwartet Commerzbank für das Gesamtjahr einen Milliardenüberschuss
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon büsst am Nachmittag ein
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Weiterhin schwache Wachstumsaussichten - Neue Informationen über mögliche Aufspaltung erst im März 2024
Sinkende Zinsen und steigende Aktien: EFG-Chefanleger Afzal prognostiziert eine "Soft Landing" für die US-Wirtschaft
Tech-Riesen nicht mehr Spitzenreiter: Welche Indextitel den S&P 500 zuletzt schlugen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit