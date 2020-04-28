+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 21:19:00

Rayne Clinical Nutrition standing by veterinarians and staff with new buy local initiative, Partners in Nutrition

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The economic impact on small businesses from the mandates curtailing the spread of COVID-19 is yet to be fully understood. For veterinarians, the new normal of "curbside appointments" and the decreased frequency of non-essential emergency services, such as wellness check ups, have impacted the financial wellbeing of veterinary practices.

To assist veterinary practices and their staff during these unprecedented times, Rayne Clinical Nutrition has introduced a new program, Partners in Nutrition, to provide participating veterinary nurses, assistants, and other staff with supplemental income and free continuing education. 

The incentives, which are provided either in the form of free food for their pets or as a monetary stipend, will continue through October 31, 2020.

"The vast majority of veterinary practices are privately-owned small businesses that, even during normal times, operate on very slim profit margins," says John Phelps, CEO of Rayne Clinical Nutrition. "COVID-19 protocols are only exacerbating the issues and practices aren't able to invest in staff and client education, technology, and even hours of operation. The bottom line is knowing that these financial hardships could negatively impact the care and wellbeing of pets."

With in-person check ups not possible in many cases, veterinary practices have turned to their online pharmacies to help their clients and their pets. "Vets are doing right by their clients by providing competitive pricing, convenient auto-ship and home delivery," says Phelps. "In return, pet owners can help keep their community veterinarian in business by 'buying local' for their pet's food and medications. There has never been a better time to support your local veterinarian."

"These folks are the lifeblood of the pet health industry," says Phelps. "They are working inside a profession born out of love for animals and not necessarily the need for financial success. We feel Partners in Nutrition is Rayne's way of doing our part for the profession, for practices, and for pets."

Rayne also supports veterinary practices and their clients through discounts and free shipping for home delivery subscriptions, and by sharing a portion of the revenue with the pet owners' local veterinarian or veterinary specialist. For veterinary practices and professionals interested in Partners in Nutrition, please visit www.rayneclinical.com/pinregistration to sign up.

Contact:
Scott Janzen for Rayne Clinical Nutrition
scott@janzenandassociates.com  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rayne-clinical-nutrition-standing-by-veterinarians-and-staff-with-new-buy-local-initiative-partners-in-nutrition-301048719.html

SOURCE Rayne Clinical Nutrition

