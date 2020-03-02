+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
02.03.2020 17:06:00

Raymond James Strengthens its Québec Team

Benoit Arsenault Joins Raymond James Ltd. as Vice-President, Business Development for the Province of Québec

MONTREAL, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., today announced that Benoit Arsenault has joined the firm as Vice-President, Business Development for the province of Québec.

Raymond James Ltd. (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Benoit to our team", says Richard Rousseau, Vice Chair, Private Client Group, Québec. "Highly respected by many advisors in Québec, Benoit joins our team to offer francophone advisors a range of affiliation options and business models tailored to their needs and their clients through partnership with one of the world's largest independent wealth management firms."

Prior to joining Raymond James, Mr. Arsenault was the District Vice-President of a multinational financial services corporation, which is one of the largest asset managers in the world. Throughout his career, Mr. Arsenault has always worked with investment advisory professionals. He successfully met with approximately 15,000 advisors and took part in more than 1,000 seminars aimed at client investors and advisors. His goal at Raymond James Ltd. will be to continue to grow the firm's expansion in Québec. "The independence and objectivity of financial advisors are important values. The status of advisors in our industry is becoming a matter of concern for many of them", says Mr. Arsenault. "Raymond James represents a very attractive option because the firm makes clients' interests the priority and it stands behind its advisors."

Mr. Arsenault is a graduate of Concordia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts. He currently serves on the board of the Gemini Foundation and the Yunik Foundation.

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including: private client services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, equity research, investment banking, and institutional sales and trading.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

