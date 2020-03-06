Raymond J. Rafool Joins The Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network By Haute Living

MIAMI, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raymond J. Rafool, leading Family Law and Divorce attorney in the South Florida area, has joined the exclusive Haute Lawyer Network by Haute Living.

ABOUT RAYMOND J. RAFOOL

Raymond J. Rafool, II, a partner at Rafool, LLC, is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court; all courts in the State of Florida; the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida; and the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida. Mr. Rafool, a Board-Certified Attorney in Marital and Family Law, concentrates his practice on domestic and international family law and business and commercial litigation. He is Board Certified in marital and family law by the Florida Bar, and Nationally Board Certified as an Expert in Family Trial Law by The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

Mr. Rafool was named in Florida Trend as a Legal Elite for 2017 and 2019, and the Miami Herald's 2015 – 2019 list of South Florida's Legal Leaders, Top Rated Lawyers. He is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and was selected to the 2013-2019 Florida Super Lawyers list which recognizes no more than five percent of attorneys in each state. In addition, he is rated a Florida Top Lawyer in Family Law by ALM and has a perfect 10 Avvo rating. For 2015-2019, Mr. Rafool is a Top 100 Lawyers, and was on the Executive Committee for The National Advocates. He represents and has represented many celebrities and individuals in complex family, same-sex, and business litigation and lectures, and has authored numerous publications on aforementioned practice areas. Mr. Rafool is a past Vice-Chair and member of the Florida Family Law Rules Committee, the past Chair and member of the Florida Criminal Rules Committee, a past Vice-Chair and member of the Florida Judicial Administration, Selection and Tenure Committee and a past Representative on the Florida Rules of Judicial Administration Committee.

