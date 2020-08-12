+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
12.08.2020 13:56:00

Raydiant Announces Brick and Mortar Resilience Award Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and in-store experience solutions provider Raydiant has announced the ten winners of theirBrick and Mortar Resilience Awards.

Raydiant's new awards program was created to celebrate the grit, resilience, and creative thinking that business owners have demonstrated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. From June 18th to August 6th, over 600 small businesses were nominated. After carefully reviewing all nominations, the following are the ten winners:

  • CoreStrong - Covington, KY
  • Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store - Brooklyn, NY
  • Hayden Girls - Los Angeles, CA
  • Boxcar - Atlanta, GA
  • The Clothing Coach SF - San Francisco, CA
  • Product Junkie - Washington, DC
  • Comm-Fit - Addison, TX
  • Little Sesame - Washington, DC
  • The Bunker Bar - Post Falls, ID
  • Braxton Brewing Company - Covington, Ky

    • "To say that reading through these incredible stories of perseverance was inspiring would be an understatement. Small businesses like all ten of our winners are the backbone of America and we're honored to help celebrate all that they do for their staff, customers, and communities. I look forward to interviewing them on our podcast and helping them tell their amazing stories to the world," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant.

    Award Winners will receive one ScreenRay device, one year of free service and a TV ($2500 value), a custom plaque, and will appear as a guest on Raydiant's  Brick and Mortar Reborn Podcast where they will have the opportunity to share their story with the world.

    About Raydiant:

    Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

    Media contact:
    Melissa McMillen
    245214@email4pr.com 
    415-971-0894

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raydiant-announces-brick-and-mortar-resilience-award-winners-301110859.html

    SOURCE Raydiant, Inc.

