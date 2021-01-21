Ravi Deshpande joins ELNA Medical as Chief Business Development Officer, Canada

Accomplished business leader to contribute to ELNA's significant North American growth

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The management team at ELNA Medical is delighted to welcome Ravi Deshpande (PharmD) as Chief Business Development Officer, Canada.

An Outstanding Career Path

"I am very pleased to welcome Ravi to our management team, stated Laurent Amram, President and founder of ELNA Medical. Ravi is an accomplished executive who brings a wealth of impressive experience from a global Fortune 500 organization that is a leader in the pharmaceutical distribution industry and in healthcare solutions. He will facilitate our ambitious projects for Canada and the United States."

Ravi Deshpande has held a range of management positions at McKesson for over 15 years. Among others, he was Chief Strategy Officer for McKesson Canada and Senior Vice-President at Medicentres; he played a key role in the expansion of the multinational's Canadian footprint, tripling the pharmacy network through numerous acquisitions.

A registered pharmacist, Ravi Deshpande has held appointments in the hospital sector in Toronto and in the US and served as Assistant Professor of Medicine in North Carolina. He co-founded Phase 4 Health, a pharmaceutical services firm providing patient, prescription, and consultant services to the pharmaceutical industry, acquired by McKesson Canada in 2005.

An Experienced Leadership Team

Based in Toronto, Ravi will focus on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships for ELNA Medical across Canada. He will play an instrumental role in helping the organization achieve its aggressive growth objectives. He joins a leadership team of renowned experts:

Laurent Amram , Founding President of ELNA Medical and Founding President of CDL Laboratories

This dynamic, visionary entrepreneur founded in 1993 CDL Laboratories, a leading Canadian diagnostic laboratory and technological showcase of Roche Diagnostics. Subsequently, in 2016 he pioneered a network of medical services facilities under the ELNA Medical banner, which quickly rose to the rank of industry leader in Canada.





Levi Perez, Chief Operating Officer

An engineer with over 40 years of experience in management and consulting to his credit, Levi has held numerous senior positions, including Vice-President at Bell Canada and Bell Sygma. He also served as member of the Board of Directors of Cognicase and of Polytechnique Montreal.





Terry Lefebvre, Chief Financial Officer

Terry has extensive experience and expertise in strategic financial planning and operational excellence, mergers and acquisitions, cash management, risk and governance. He worked 18 years at SNC-Lavalin holding many senior positions, namely as Chief Financial Officer of the Canadian engineering division, in addition to 10 years at the Royal Bank of Canada.





Dr. Benjamin Burko, Chief Innovation Officer

For almost 25 years, this pediatrician was Chief of Staff and Medical Director of the Tiny Tots Medical Centre, the largest ambulatory (non-hospital) pediatric centre in Canada . He pioneered the use of technology to improve office administration and clinical appointments. He also co-chaired the McGill University Faculty of Medicine and Health Services Faculty Council.

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is a privately owned, Montreal-based company comprising the largest network of medical clinics across Canada, with over 800 medical professionals working in 54 primary and specialty care and occupational health clinics. In operation since 2016, ELNA has been delivering public health-covered primary and specialized healthcare. True to its mission and spirit of innovation, ELNA is committed to making a distinctive contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing easily accessible medical services of exceptional quality, thanks to cutting-edge technology. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the industry of privately owned laboratories in Quebec.

SOURCE ELNA Medical