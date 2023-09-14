Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.09.2023 00:58:00

Raven SR Supports STEM Education Through Sponsorship of Horizon Educational's Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix World Final

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raven SR today announced its support of the annual Horizon Educational Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) World Final, held from Sept. 11-14, as the sponsor of the hydrogen and hydrosticks to power students' cars.

The team that completes the most number of laps in the allotted time is declared the winner.

This year's H2GP World Final, which took place in Las Vegas at RE+, North America's largest renewable energy trade show, included student teams from over 20 countries. As part of the six-month H2GP program, students from around the world built their own hydrogen-powered, 1:10 scale radio-controlled (RC) cars. The RC cars were raced in a series of competitions culminating in the World Final, which was won by Los Angeles-based Oakwood Pink team.

"Raven SR's support of the H2GP World Final demonstrates our dedication to shaping the next generation of the global clean energy workforce through hands-on STEM education," said Matt Murdock, Raven SR CEO. "We marveled in watching the students collaborate and are honored to provide support to this educational and fun program."

H2GP, a school-based science and engineering program, provides students with hands-on experience with designing, engineering, and racing RC fuel cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen. The program boosts students' clean energy technology skills, while fostering competence in critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork for students.

"The H2GP World Final appreciates the generous support of our sponsors, including Raven SR, who provide materials that help our students succeed throughout the program," said Max Accordino, head of business development at Horizon Educational. "Our H2GP program encourages students to imagine their futures in careers in renewable energy and beyond."

"H2GP is the best thing that I ever chose to join in my school, it gave me a sense of camaraderie and teamwork. I'm very close with my teammates, and it also gave me an idea as to what I want to do with my future," said River, a member of the Oakwood Pink team. "But it also teaches you a lot of life lessons with commitment, I spent a lot of time doing this out of school on the weekends, but I don't regret it at all, as it pays off, like it did today."

Schools across the world are preparing for this academic year's H2GP season, with national finals being held in spring 2024. Those interested in joining the program are encouraged to visit h2grandprix.com or email h2gp@horizoneducational.com to learn more.

About Raven SR
Raven SR, headquartered in Wyoming, transforms biomass, mixed municipal solid waste, bio-solids, sewage, medical waste, and natural or biogas into renewable fuels. Using its proprietary, non-combustion, non-catalytic "Steam/CO2 Reformation" technology, Raven SR dependably produces a hydrogen-rich syngas regardless of feedstock utilized. Raven SR, led by co-founders Matt Murdock and Matt Scanlon, is committed to adding value to local resources and communities while responsibly reducing greenhouse gases and achieving a low carbon economy. By using modular systems and producing low air emissions, their systems can be located closer to customers and feedstock, creating local fuel from local waste for local mobility. Visit https://ravensr.com.

About Horizon Educational
Founded in 2003, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies began the sale of miniature fuel cells to demonstrate the technology to schools and students around the world, while investing in R&D of more advanced products and industrial applications. In 2013, Horizon Educational Group was formed as an independent division dedicated to the deployment of a complete range of educational solutions. Horizon Educational develop, produce, and distribute hands-on teaching material and didactic equipment as well as online curricula and educational programs. With distributors in over 150 countries, the STEM kits and technical training equipment have an international reputation for quality, educational content, and award-winning design. Discover more at horizoneducational.com.

About H2GP
The Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) is an initiative run by Horizon Educational that challenges students to design, engineer, construct and then eventually race 1:10 scale hydrogen-powered cars. During this process students learn advanced science and engineering skills in addition to picking up real-world problem-solving, teamwork and project management abilities. Each year the best teams from over 20 countries compete in the annual H2GP World Final. Find out more https://www.h2grandprix.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Raven SR Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raven-sr-supports-stem-education-through-sponsorship-of-horizon-educationals-horizon-hydrogen-grand-prix-world-final-301928585.html

SOURCE Raven SR Inc.

