Raven Industries Debuts Autonomous Platform for First Time at U.S. Farm Show

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN), the leader in precision agriculture solutions, debuts its autonomous platform, Dot®, for the first time today at Farm Progress Virtual Experience, one of the largest public farm shows in the United States. The autonomous platform is compatible with a variety of implements, including New Leader’s NL5000 G5™ Crop Nutrient Applicator, which will be shown with the demo. New Leader is a strategic implement partner that will accelerate early adoption for Raven Autonomy™. Because of the company’s industry-leading technology, Raven was asked by Farm Progress to offer a close-up look at autonomous machinery in action. The public can watch the full demo session on September 15 at 1:00 p.m. CDT to learn more about the first-to-market technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005207/en/

The Dot® Power Platform, part of Raven Autonomy™, is a mobile diesel-powered platform designed to work autonomously with a wide variety of implements commonly used in agriculture. (Photo: Business Wire)

The autonomous platform builds on Raven’s portfolio of market-leading precision ag technology, including the company’s recent advancement to full canopy steering and guidance through VSN® Visual Guidance. VSN’s latest technology advancements will also be highlighted at the show during "An Inside Look at the Technology Behind Raven Autonomy™" on September 15 at 2:30 p.m. CDT. With VSN, machine operators can cover 20 percent more acres due to increased speed from no longer requiring manual steering. It reduces driver fatigue and misapplication in the field, which can cost growers yield and profit of up to 2 percent. VSN, the only high-precision non-contact full canopy solution in the industry, uses radar to determine its path. Further integrating automation into precision farming, VSN’s advancements are Raven’s latest technological step towards fully-autonomous solutions.

"Bringing autonomous solutions to the farm will allow us to connect all aspects of the operation for the first time,” said Wade Robey, Executive Director of Raven Autonomy. "We will connect, control and optimize the full precision agricultural ecosystem. This provides farmers greater control and access to more information to optimize decision making. Farmers will see efficiency gains across their entire operation, better equipping them to compete in a challenging world.”

Raven’s advancements in autonomous technology for agriculture operations are aligned and built upon the company’s past years of innovation. From Slingshot® connectivity and logistics, to guidance and steering and application control — this full spectrum of technology comes together to increase efficiency across all aspects of an operation.

Farm Progress Virtual Experience will stream on September 15 – 17, 2020. Register for this free three-day virtual event and learn how Raven continues to deliver impactful technology to growers and custom applicators around the world.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

For decades, Raven Applied Technology has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies through its innovative agriculture technology. The company’s autonomous product suite, Raven Autonomy™, is an extension of that core. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, logistics technology, and autonomous solutions — Raven provides precision agriculture products designed for ag retailers and growers to remain competitive and profitable into the future. Learn more at https://ravenprecision.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005207/en/